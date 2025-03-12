Dia Mirza reveals there was ‘total disregard for a woman’s space’ on Salman Khan's Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge sets, shares shocking details

Several female celebrities have spoken about the unequal treatment and pay gap in Bollywood. Adding her voice, Dia Mirza shared her experience on the set of Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, starring Salman Khan. She revealed that there was a complete disregard for a woman's space and that she was instructed not to ask questions but simply follow orders.

In an interview with Zoom, Dia Mirza reflected on the working conditions for women in the Hindi film industry during her early days. She shared that shooting schedules were largely determined by male actors' availability and location constraints. While this practice continues, she pointed out that today, having a clear understanding of the story makes it easier to navigate. However, back then, she and others often had no knowledge of the film’s narrative.

The Nadaaniyan actress recalled her experience working on Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, where she was initially excited to collaborate with director Pankaj Parashar, known for ChaalBaaz. With Salman Khan as the lead and a reputed producer backing the film, she expected a well-structured production. While no expense was spared in creating an elaborate setup for the story, she revealed that the script itself was not readily available.

Dia reflected on the chaotic production process, revealing that there were no workshops or script readings before filming. She recalled how scenes were written in Bhojpuri, even though her character was from Rajasthan. With lines handed to her just minutes before shooting and costumes being hastily stitched and delivered on set, the lack of preparation made the experience all the more challenging.

Dia Mirza further shared that when she tried to question aspects of her character, she was dismissed and told not to ask questions. She recalled, “They told me my character wears a chaniya choli, and I was like, ‘Why?’ They told me, ‘You ask a lot of questions. Don’t do that. Just do whatever is being told to you’."

What frustrated her the most was the complete disregard for a woman’s space. She said, “What completely stifled me was the total disregard for a woman’s space. For her questions and allow her the benefit of knowing better for her to do better."

Meanwhile, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, directed by Pankaj Parashar, featured Salman Khan, Dia Mirza, Sushmita Sen, Rajpal Yadav, Inder Kumar and Arbaaz Khan in key roles. The film's music, composed by Daboo Malik and Sajid-Wajid, gained widespread popularity and resonated with audiences.