Did you know Shraddha Kapoor opted for lettuce and vegetables while preparing for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's bi*ini song with Ranbir Kapoor? Find more

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, known for her stellar acting and fitness dedication, is also a foodie who loves sharing cheat meals on social media. However, for a bi*ini song shoot in Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, she once stuck to a strict diet of just lettuce and vegetables, showcasing her commitment to her craft.

In an interview with Times Now, Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin Zanai Bhosle shared her admiration for the actress’s journey. Recalling the impact of Aashiqui 2, she expressed how proud she felt witnessing Shraddha’s performance.

Reflecting on her role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Zanai admitted it was an emotional moment that brought tears to her eyes. Her heartfelt pride underscores the actress' incredible achievements and the recognition she truly deserves.

Reflecting on Shraddha Kapoor's dedication during her preparation for a bi*ini song in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor, cousin Zanai Bhosle shared an amusing dinner anecdote. During a visit to Mizu, the actress stuck to a strict vegetarian vegan diet, opting only for lettuce and vegetables.

Zanai shared, "I remember her eating some lettuce and vegetables. She told me, 'I have a bikini song to shoot for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, so I have to eat this food'."

She went on to mention how impressed she was by Shraddha’s dedication, especially considering how much of a foodie she is. Seeing her stick to such a strict diet left Zanai stunned, as she wasn’t eating much at all. She expressed her deep respect and love for her cousin, noting how they both act very chilled around each other. Zanai also highlighted Shraddha’s fun-loving and lively personality.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Stree 2, where she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and more.

Zanai Bhosle, who is gearing up for her acting debut in 2025, will be seen portraying the role of Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Sandeep Singh’s The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

