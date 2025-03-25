Emraan Hashmi REACTS to Jannat co-actor Jawed Sheikh's claims that he was rude on sets; calls it ‘bizarre'

A couple of days ago, Pakistani actor Jawed Sheikh, who worked with Indian actor Emraan Hashmi in the movie Jannat made some shocking claims. He said that Hashmi gave him gold vibes and turned his face away while greeting him for the first time. Now, the actor has responded to the allegations calling it ‘bizarre’. Read on!

In a video shared on Aaj Entertainment’s YouTube channel, Jawed Sheikh claimed that when he first met Emraan Hashmi in South Africa where they went to shoot for the 2008 romantic crime film, Jannat, he was rude to him. The Pakistani actor stated that when he extended his hand towards the Indian actor as a welcome gesture, he turned his face away.

In a recent chat with SCREEN, Hashmi addressed the issue and called it ‘bizarre’. While talking about Sheikh’s claims, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor divulged that when he was shooting for Jannat, he was 20-something. Since Javed was not his age, they weren’t friends and he didn’t hang out with him. “But I don’t remember anything like what he is saying happening,” expressed Emraan.

He further stated that while he isn’t aware of what the Pak actor took with him from their meeting, he definitely held on to it for 16-17 years. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s a giant comedy of errors that has snowballed into something I know nothing about,” concluded the Tiger 3 actor.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan will be seen next in Ground Zero. An industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that the film’s teaser will screen with Salman Khan’s Sikandar on the big screen. The source stated, “Sikandar is the next big offing from the Hindi Film Industry, which is expected to be consumed by a wide section of audience owing to the presence of Salman Khan.”

The informer added, “The team at Excel is looking to capitalize on this opportunity by sampling the teaser of Ground Zero to a wide section of the audience. While the digital launch will take place by mid-next week, the teaser hits the big screen on Sunday with Sikandar.” For the unknown, Ground Zero will be released on April 25, 2025.