EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to work in YRF Spy universe; says ‘I need to call Aditya Chopra sir...’

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana in his decade-long career has proven his versatility and talent with every role he portrayed. Not only have his choices been absolutely unconventional, but he always managed to win over the audience. The Vicky Donor actor is currently enjoying the success of his recent release, Dream Girl 2. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film despite locking horns at the box office with films like, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 managed to mint good collections at the box office. Recently, Ayushmann sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and expressed his wish to work in the YRF spy universe.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about the debacle of his last action film, An Action Hero, and also expressed his wish to work in YRF Spy Universe. Upon being asked if he would like to do more in action space or maybe YRF universe, the actor immediately replied, “I need to call Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) and I think we should do that. Let’s see!”

Ayushmann added, “I would love to do that and usme to kuch negative karne ko bhi mil jayega kya pata …(laughs) (I might get to a negative role in it) you never know. So that’ll be really exciting.”

The Dream Girl 2 actor continued, “I am really excited to do action again, and probably if my last film was released in this environment, it would have done better but it’s all about the timing and how things just land or come together. It's multifactorial, the success of a film”. WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

About YRF Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe is emerging as one of the biggest IP of Indian cinema with the biggest superstars coming on board in the franchise. The universe started back in 2012 and it has been a journey full of blockbusters starting with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and lastly, Pathaan, which went ahead to become the highest-grossing Hindi Film of all time. It is worth noting that one of the much-hyped projects from the franchise, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is on the way. The team dropped a poster recently announcing that the film is all set to hit the theaters this Diwali, and fans just can’t wait to witness Tiger and Zoya’s magic on the big screen.

Meanwhile, speaking of Khurrana's Dream Girl 2, the sequel to the 2019 release, Dream Girl also starred Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani among several others.





