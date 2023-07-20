EXCLUSIVE: Genelia Deshmukh says trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is 'very dear' to Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh has been grabbing headlines after an outstanding performance in her husband-actor Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut Ved in 2022. Even though she was away from the big screen, the actress expressed that she loves acting. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na recently said that she is very keen to be a part of the sequel of the 2008 film. Now, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Genelia revealed the prospects of the trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Genelia Deshmukh reveals prospects of trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

In the interview with Pinkvilla, Genelia was asked whether the trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is still aiming to go on floors. The actress confidently replied, "Yeah. I don't see it recent but it's definitely something on the cards." She also added that the trilogy is "very dear to Riteish" and he will put every bit of his heart because "it means so much to him (Riteish)."

Watch the interview to catch the moment:

Speaking about the trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in 2020, director Nagraj Manjule and actor Riteish Deshmukh announced a multilingual trilogy on the film on his 390th birth anniversary. The film is set to be helmed by Deshmukh's production - Mumbai Film Company.

On February 19, 2020, Riteish took to Twitter and wrote, "Proud to present. Seeking your blessings, Jay Shivray."

In the same interview, Genelia also spoke about her hit film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na completing 15 years on July 4 this year. She said that she feels great when people come and call her Aditi (the role Genelia played in the 2008 film). The actress further added that the film means so much to her and that completing 15 years is something special.

The Ved actress also expressed her desire to be a part of a sequel to Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. When the actress was asked if she would like to be in the sequel, Genelia said, "Yes. It has a huge potential."

Meanwhile, Genelia Deshmukh was last seen in Ved in 2022. The details of her upcoming projects are still under wraps.

