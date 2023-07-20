EXCLUSIVE: Genelia Deshmukh wishes to be part of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel: 'It has huge potential'

Genelia Deshmukh is one of the most versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. When she acts, the roles get a life. The actress was away from the lights-camera-action world for a long time but recently she was featured in her husband-actor Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut film, Ved which received praise from the audience. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Genelia spoke about her super-hit film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na marking 15 years on July 4. She also revealed she feels grateful for the role of Aditi and expressed her desire to be a part of the sequel to the 2008 film.

During the interview, Genelia Deshmukh was asked if people still call her Aditi in public. Without a flinch, the actress said, "Yes." She also added, "I'm very grateful that after 15 years of the film they still remember."

Praising the film, the 35-year-old actress said that when people remember a film even after 15 years, it becomes special in "your heart."

Watch the full interview:

The Ved actress was also asked whether she would love to be a part of a sequel to Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Hearing the question, Genelia became excited as she firmly said, "I would love to please put it out in the universe"

The actress further added that she has met the director of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Abbas Tyrewala at Madhu Mantena's wedding and went to Aamir Khan's office once or twice. As of meeting Imran Khan, Genelia said that both of their kids are in the same school and they meet "quite often."

Meanwhile, Genelia is one of the prominent actresses in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil language films. After receiving praise in a Parker Pen commercial with Amitabh Bachchan, the actress began her acting career with the super-hit Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. After that, she was featured in many popular films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Masti, and many more.

