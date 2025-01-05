EXCLUSIVE: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja reveals why he declined Chunnilal’s role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas; ‘Why would he…’

Did you know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially wanted Govinda to portray Chunnilal, the perpetually intoxicated companion of Devdas, in his 2002 blockbuster period romance? In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, shared the reason behind her husband declining the role. She explained, "Why would he take on a second lead role as the leading star of the '90s?"

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja shared her perspective on why Govinda turned down the role of Chunnilal in Devdas. She mentioned that, as a leading star of the '80s, '90s, and 2000s, it didn’t make sense for Govinda to accept a secondary role.

Sunita expressed her satisfaction with his decision, adding that she found it surprising anyone would offer such a part to a top star like him. She also commended Govinda for handling the situation gracefully, admitting she might not have been as composed in his position.

Jackie Shroff ultimately secured the role of Chunnilal in Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic 1917 novel. In this cinematic retelling, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the titular character, while Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit played his love interests, Paro and Chandramukhi.

The film featured an ensemble cast, including Kirron Kher, Dina Pathak, and Tiku Talsania, and had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sunita Ahuja shared her thoughts on why Govinda isn't as active in the film industry as before. She mentioned that her husband is an independent person, deeply rooted in his own principles.

Sunita explained that he prefers to create his own circle rather than conform to or align with any particular group in the industry. She added that he refuses to bow down to anyone and lives in his own world, where he still sees himself as "hero number one."

Govinda will be next seen in Baaye Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling, and Len Den: It's All About Business – three comedies that he announced on his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!