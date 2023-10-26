EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar reveals it took Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ranveer Singh 2 months to ace Dola Re Dola sequence in RRKPK

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and directed by Karan Johar, was received well by the audience. Apart from being an overall entertainer, the romantic-comedy also challenged stereotypes with Tota Roy Chowdhury and Ranveer Singh’s impressive dance on Dola Re Dola. While interacting with audiences at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, KJo spoke about the path-breaking sequence.

Karan Johar talks about the Dola Re Dola sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Filmmaker Karan Johar managed to leave everyone in splits while highlighting the societal issues in RRKPK. While Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s acting was praised by critics and fans, the unexpected duet of Singh and actor Tota Roy Chowdhury to the song Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas got everyone talking.

During an interaction with fans at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, when Karan was lauded for idealizing the sequence for the movie, he shared that it took both the non-classical dancers months to prepare for it. KJo said, “That was a moment which was very special to me and both actors put in so much work because none of them are classic trained dancers at all. And for them to do a form of Kathak, even just for that much, and do it as best as they could. It took them two months of non-stop rehearsal. So, I’m so glad that it got the applause post that hard work.”

Watch:

RRKPK was also screened at the 28th Busan International Film Festival earlier this month in the Open Cinema section.

Karan Johar’s work front

After enjoying the fruits of his labor with the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the director-producer is prepping for the release of Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. Next up on his upcoming projects as a producer is Jigra which is expected to be released sometime next year, followed by Singham Again and Bedhadak.

Additionally, we will be seeing him host his famous talk show Koffee with Karan. The first episode of the eighth season featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be aired on OTT on October 26.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar finally teaming up with Kartik Aaryan? Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmer REVEALS