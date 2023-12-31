EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani says THIS about speculations on collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has once again become a sensation after the release of his latest film, Animal. Fans have noticed Kapoor portraying the dark character of Ranvijay, a departure from his previous roles. Recently, the director addressed speculations about collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor again.
Rajkumar Hirani on working with Ranbir Kapoor again
During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rajkumar Hirani was asked about the speculations about him discussing about some projects with Ranbir Kapoor. To this, the filmmaker denied and mentioned that there’s no discussion about a collaboration at the moment.
He said, “Nothing actually. We have finalized nothing at the moment. So these are things which you know you meet actors, everybody will ask you. When I met Shah Rukh, he said what is happening, Aamir knows what is happening, so I keep talking to them and I keep thinking of these ideas. So abhi toh aisa hua hai ki abhi mai usko mil bhi lo toh lagta hai ki aap kuch film discuss karne gaye ho (As of now, it's like even if I meet him, it seems like you're going to discuss some film). So sometimes you can be meeting somebody just like that. So there’s nothing, nothing concrete at the moment on any script.”
