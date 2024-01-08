EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu reveals being ‘addicted’ to working with Dunki co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Taapsee Pannu has been currently basking in the success of her recently released film Dunki. This Rajkumar Hirani film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. Well, ever since she has bagged this opportunity, the Naam Shabana actress has time and again quipped her happiness on working with SRK. Apart from everyone praising the film, fans have also been speaking well about the actress who has done a great job with her acting in the film. Well, Pinkvilla got a chance to interact with the actress and she opened up about a lot of stuff including what Dunki is to her and how was it working with King Khan.

Taapsee Pannu talks about Dunki and Shah Rukh Khan

In the quick 50-question session that we had with Taapsee Pannu, we asked her a lot of questions along with some related to Dunki. Well, in one of the questions we asked to complete the sentence. We started by saying ‘Dunki has given me’ to which the actress without wasting a second replied, “A new milestone in my life.” We are sure it must be quite heart-warming for her to receive such positive reviews for her performance when the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan. Then we asked her to describe working with her Dunki co-star SRK in one word. Yet again without any pause, the actress replied, “you get addicted to it.” Well, we bet fans would love to see this pair yet again on the silver screen.

Taapsee Pannu expresses desire to work with Neeraj Pandey again

In yet another fun chat with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she has been wanting to work with director Neeraj Pandey and has been chasing him. The actress has worked with him in movies like Baby and Naam Shabana. The actress revealed, “I keep meeting him every now and then, asking him ‘Sir, hum abhi kuch aur karte haina.’ Log kya mai he wait kar rahi hu. Mai unko yehe bol rahi hu k ‘Sir, please mujhe kuch kaam dedo. (I keep meeting him every now and then, asking him ‘Sir, we should do something else now. Not just cinephiles, even I am waiting to work with him. I have been telling him, ‘Sir, please give me some work.’)”

Taapsee Pannu talks about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see her in her upcoming movie, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba. In the same interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about this project. She revealed that the sequel to her 2021 film Haseen Dillruba, titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, has been shot and is expected to surpass the first installment. She expressed, "The next one is ready in the sense that at least it's shot. It's getting edited now; gonna come out in 2024. I have seen bits and portions of it, and it is definitely a step above the previous one. It's going to be snappier, sharper, more thrilling, more exciting. The scale-wise, also the stakes look higher for the second one. We are all as actors, me and Vikrant are more confident in part two because we know our characters are received well by the audience. So we are ready to push the envelope, and hopefully, after this, we will continue with the franchise ahead."

