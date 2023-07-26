EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan gets candid about handling criticism; Says, ‘I get sleepless nights’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's recently released film Bawaal is receiving praise from all quarters. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has been making waves cine its release on the OTT platform last Friday. The movie has garnered widespread praise from audiences and critics alike for its compelling storyline and stellar performances. While the team s basking in the success, they sat down for an exclusive chat at the Pinkvilla Masterclass. The Bawaal duo, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor made interesting revelations, both on professional and personal life, along with their director Nitesh Tiwari.

Varun Dhawan on handling criticism

Behind the glitz and glamour of success, every actor faces their share of challenges, and Varun Dhawan is no exception. Despite being a talented actor, Varun acknowledged that dealing with criticism remains an ongoing battle. Talking about how he handles it, the Bawaal actor shared, "The cool thing right now would be to say I take it in my stride, it doesn't affect me, but it does affect me. I have some sleepless nights, I irritate my wife. She gets irritated and I get stuff like 'it's okay'"

Watch the full interview with team Bawaal here:

The actor also admitted that he has gotten better at handling criticism, but it still affects him a lot. Then he went on to share valuable advice that the late singer KK shared with him. "KK told me this, agar aap ko mein ek glass du jisme aadha paani hai and you say, ye mein pakad sakta hu. It's like handling criticism and you hold on to it because you're strong, and you keep holding on to it. After some time your hand is gonna hurt, so the idea is to let go. It's what he had told me, and I agree."

About Bawaal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, set in the heartland of Lucknow, Bawaal is a romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan as Ajay Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha. Bawaal was released on July 21, on a leading OTT platform.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan on criticism over Auschwitz analogy in Bawaal: 'Where does sensitivity go in English Films'