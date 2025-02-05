EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal opens up on bond with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; ‘I have great comfort…’

Vicky Kaushal is all set to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The actor, who will next be seen in Chhaava, spoke about his bond with the duo, having worked with them before. Kaushal shared that both Alia and Ranbir are very easy to work with, and he feels a great sense of comfort collaborating with them.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, saying, "I have great comfort with both of them. I'm doing my second film with Ranbir; I did Sanju with him. With Alia, I did Raazi, so both are very easy to work with— incredibly talented actors. I don’t even need to say that."

Vicky Kaushal also expressed his admiration for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stating that it is every actor’s dream to work in his films. He praised Bhansali as a master and a genius, highlighting his exceptional command over his craft.

Kaushal acknowledged the uniqueness and special quality of Bhansali’s films, emphasizing the remarkable worlds he creates and the intricate dynamics between characters. He also shared that witnessing the director at work is an incredible experience, as there is always so much to learn from him.

As per a recent Midday report, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal began a significant shooting schedule for Love & War at Film City, Mumbai, on January 8, 2025. This phase of filming reportedly features emotionally charged scenes that play a pivotal role in the storyline.

Love & War revolves around a love triangle and is set against a war backdrop. Ranbir and Vicky were spotted at an Air Force base during the preparation phase. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 20, 2026, during the long holiday stretch consisting of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.