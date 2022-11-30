EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Babil Khan on life after 'baba' Irrfan's demise: It was difficult to accept myself

One of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, Irrfan Khan's demise has left a huge void in the industry. Late actor Irrfan's son Babil Khan surely misses his dad a lot and often shares his photos and videos on his Instagram handle. Well, Babil is all set to make his debut with Qala. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of buzz. Babil and the entire team of Qala have been promoting the film on all platforms. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the budding star opened up about life after his father, Irrfan Khan, passed away.

‘It was difficult to accept’

When asked about the difficult time, Babil said, “It was difficult to accept myself and to be like yes to accept your flaws. And to understand that who you were when baba was there. The protection that baba gave me which was gone suddenly. I got really scared , very very scared and so that’s why it was extremely difficult.” Talking about his team, he praised them and said, “The love, concern, care we had for each other that’s what gave me strength. Because it made me feel like okay I am okay. You know I will be fine. Let me do a take.”