EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Babil Khan on life after 'baba' Irrfan's demise: It was difficult to accept myself
Babil Khan also mentioned that it was difficult for him to accept. He is soon making his debut in Qala which also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.
One of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, Irrfan Khan's demise has left a huge void in the industry. Late actor Irrfan's son Babil Khan surely misses his dad a lot and often shares his photos and videos on his Instagram handle. Well, Babil is all set to make his debut with Qala. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of buzz. Babil and the entire team of Qala have been promoting the film on all platforms. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the budding star opened up about life after his father, Irrfan Khan, passed away.
‘It was difficult to accept’
When asked about the difficult time, Babil said, “It was difficult to accept myself and to be like yes to accept your flaws. And to understand that who you were when baba was there. The protection that baba gave me which was gone suddenly. I got really scared , very very scared and so that’s why it was extremely difficult.” Talking about his team, he praised them and said, “The love, concern, care we had for each other that’s what gave me strength. Because it made me feel like okay I am okay. You know I will be fine. Let me do a take.”
Audition:
Speaking about the audition for Qala, Babil Khan said that he never had second thoughts about it and was ready to audition. It was during the same time Irrfan Khan had passed away and he was broken and vulnerable but according to Babil, the production house made him feel so safe.
About Qala:
Qala is directed by Anvita Dutt. It stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee and chronicles the complicated relationship between a singer and her mother against the background of the 1940s in Kolkata. In the film, Babil appears as Tripti’s rival. It’s produced by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz and will release on Netflix on December 1.
Irrfan Khan:
Irrfan Khan died in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. His last film was Angrezi Medium which also starred Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
