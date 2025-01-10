Fateh Twitter Review: 8 tweets to read before watching Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer action-packed thriller
Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Fateh has released in the theatres. Before you head out to watch the action-packed thriller; check out twitter reactions of the netizens.
Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Fateh has finally been released in the theatres today, January 10, 2025. The film making immense buzz on the internet also marks the directorial debut of Sood. Meanwhile, the excited fans who have already watched the film in the theaters were quick to rush to social media and share their review of the film.
Before you head out to watch the film, check out what internet users think of Sonu Sood’s Fateh. A user wrote, "#Fateh is a full-throttle action ride! Sonu Sood's directorial debut is impressive, with incredible action sequences. Balancing multiple roles, Sonu aces direction, acting, and writing. A solid performance from the entire cast. A must-watch for action lovers! #SonuSood #JaquelineFernandes "
Another fan commented, "Just watched #FatehAt99 and loved every moment! Huge thanks to @SonuSood Sir for this masterpiece. Love from राजस्थान #Fateh #ActionThriller #FatehReview" while another user stated, "#FatehReview : just watched #Fateh , mazaa agaya, ekdum paisa wasool movie. @SonuSood is brilliant in both acting & direction. Sone pe suhaga are #naseeruddinshah and #VijayRaaz . Action, Drama aur Emotions ka khazana #MustWatch 4/5"
In addition to this, another user reviewed, expressing, "Fateh blends social messaging with spy-action. While Sonu Sood delivers a solid performance and the action sequences are engaging, the screenplay feels stretched, and some parts lack clarity. Worth a watch for action lovers, but could’ve been tighter overall. ”
"An absolute visual spectacle! With heart-pounding action, deep emotions, and Hans Zimmer’s hauntingly beautiful score, this film is perfection in every frame,” stated another user.
Fateh revolves around the story of a former agent turned dairy farm supervisor, who ventures to rescue a young girl after she falls prey to an online loan fraud.
