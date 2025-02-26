Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand REACTS to divorce rumors with Sunita Ahuja: ‘They both are adult enough to decide’

Divorce rumors about Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, after 37 years of marriage have taken the internet by storm. Speculation suggests the couple may be headed for a split. Now, Vinay Anand, the superstar’s nephew and a popular actor in Bhojpuri cinema, addressed the speculations, stating that both are adults capable of making their own decisions.

In an interview with ETimes, Vinay Anand, Govinda's nephew, addressed the rumors about his uncle’s divorce. He mentioned that he was unaware of any issues between Govinda and Sunita, and expressed that such situations should not happen.

He further added that no one in the family had discussed the matter with him, and he preferred not to comment on their personal lives. Vinay stated, "They both are adult enough to decide whatever they feel. Baki filhal aisa kuch hoga, aisa lagta to nahi hai,"

Earlier, a report report published in ETimes, suggested that Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, had sent a notice of separation a few months ago, but no further developments have been made. When contacted, the actor did not address the rumors directly, instead stating that he was focused on his work commitments, particularly on starting new film projects. Sunita, on the other hand, reportedly did not respond to the inquiries.

Advertisement

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, acknowledged that there were some difficulties between the couple, but clarified that the issues stemmed from statements made by certain family members. He assured that efforts were being made to resolve the matter, adding that the actor was currently busy with his professional schedule, including meetings with artists for his upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Govinda's nephew, Krushna Abhishek, dismissed the rumors, insisting that the couple would not part ways.

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja had mentioned that she and Govinda live in separate homes, with her residing in a bungalow across from their flat. She explained that her husband’s work commitments often keep him late.

While her comments were misunderstood and went viral, she clarified in an interview with Shirdi Today that their relationship remained strong, emphasizing that nothing could break their bond.