Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal enjoy Sunday with new parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; relish 'foodcoma' together

Sunday means chilling, relaxing, and hanging out with friends and family. This is exactly what Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal did with their buddies and new parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. The actress shared happy moments with her husband along with Richa and Ali as they enjoyed the Sunday.

On August 11, a while ago, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures. The first image shows Sonakshi and Zaheer sitting together with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal and enjoying their food. The second picture gave a peek into various sweet dishes while the third showed the couples having a fun moment on a lazy Sunday. The Heeramandi co-stars were looking all smiles in the frame along with their husbands.

Sharing the snaps, she wrote, "Sunday done right!!! Before - swipe for alert!! #potluck #foodcoma"

Take a look:

On July 23, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took to Instagram to share a collaborative post to celebrate their one-month wedding anniversary. The post features pictures from their second honeymoon in the Philippines. The couple can be seen enjoying their quality time together.

From having a meal together to twinning in white outfits, the newlyweds had a blast during their honeymoon period. "We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!!" an excerpt from their post read.

On the other hand, Richa and Ali recently embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed their baby girl. On July 20, Ali Fazal shared a collaborative post with his wife, actress Richa Chadha, and shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. In the photo, we can see the cute feet of the munchkin being wrapped together.

The couple penned a heartwarming note in the caption which read, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was recently seen in Kakuda. Ali won people's hearts with his Guddu Bhaiya role in Mirzapur Season 3.

