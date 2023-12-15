9 Best Hrithik Roshan dance songs that are unmissable just as Fighter's peppy track Sher Khul Gaye

Hrithik Roshan, undeniably one of Bollywood's finest dancers, has not only graced the silver screen with his acting prowess over two decades but has also left an indelible mark with his exceptional dancing skills. Right from the iconic Ek Pal Ka Jeena and the mesmerizing title track of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, his dance sequences are etched in cinematic history, known as much for his flawless moves as for the music itself.

In his upcoming cinematic venture, Fighter, Hrithik once again ignites the screens with the release of the energetic party track, Sher Khul Gaye. Teaming up with actress Deepika Padukone, the duo dons stylish ensembles, complemented by some effortlessly cool dance moves that sync perfectly with the infectious beats of the song.

As we revel in this freshly unleashed party anthem, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, and sung by Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao, it's only fitting to take a nostalgic journey through the actor's past dance numbers that have consistently set hearts racing and dance floors ablaze.

1. Jai Jai Shivshankar (2019)

Movie: War

War Music: Vishal and Shekhar

Vishal and Shekhar Lyrics: Kumaar

Kumaar Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal

Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal Choreographer: Bosco - Caesar

Jai Jai Shivshankar from the movie War is a perfect melange of celebration, be it for the festival of Holi, homage to Lord Shiva, or just setting the mood for any lively party. The infectious energy of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, seamlessly dancing in perfect coordination, creates a spectacle that resonates with the festive spirit.

2. Ghungroo (2019)

Movie: War

War Music: Vishal and Shekhar

Vishal and Shekhar Lyrics: Kumaar

Kumaar Singer: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao

Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao Choreographer: Bosco - Caesar, Tushar Kalia

Ghungroo from War is a foot-tapping dance number and is undeniably one of the most popular songs in the repertoire of dance icon Hrithik Roshan. Set against the backdrop of an island, Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor groove to the beats of this song, creating a mesmerizing visual and auditory experience, and making it a favorite among dance enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

3. Tu Meri (2014)

Movie: Bang Bang

Bang Bang Music: Vishal and Shekhar

Vishal and Shekhar Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani Singer: Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani Choreographer: Bosco - Caesar

Tu Meri is not just a romantic and soothing melody; it's also infused with an energy that makes it an ideal choice for a vibrant party night. Hrithik, joined by the equally talented dancer Katrina Kaif, not only showcases their on-screen chemistry but also treats the audience to stunning dance moves amid a cheerful and lively atmosphere.

4. Bang Bang Title Track (2014)

Movie: Bang Bang

Bang Bang Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Vishal-Shekhar Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani Singer: Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan

Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan Choreographer: Bosco - Caesar

In this club song from the movie Bang Bang, Hrithik took the dance floor by storm, showcasing his versatility through various dance styles. Alongside the equally stylish Katrina, the duo lit up the screen with their impeccable moves and fashionable attire.

5. Señorita (2011)

Movie: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Shankar Ehsaan Loy Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Singer: Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, María del Mar Fernández

Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, María del Mar Fernández Choreographer: Bosco - Caesar

Señorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is undeniably a catchy number that captures the essence of the characters enjoying their trip and having a blast in Spain. Hrithik’s quick footwork, including a captivating tap dance, seamlessly complements the lively Spanish Flamenco song.

6. Dhoom Again (2006)

Movie: Dhoom 2

Dhoom 2 Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Asif Ali Baig

Asif Ali Baig Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Dominique Cerejo

Dhoom Again is a high-energy masterpiece that stands as one of Hrithik's best dance performances on screen. This electrifying track from Dhoom 2 made a lasting impact with its energetic beats and the scintillating chemistry between Hrithik and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Hrithik's solo opening, dancing to the whistling tune, is a captivating moment that left audiences thoroughly enthralled.

7. Dil Laga Na (2006)

Movie: Dhoom 2

Dhoom 2 Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Sameer

Sameer Singer: Sukhbir, Soham Chakrabarthy, Jolly Mukherjee, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Suzanne

Dil Laga Na from Dhoom 2 is another spectacle that was performed in a vibrant carnival-like setting. Hrithik, clad in a striking red shirt, and Aishwarya, adorned in a beautiful blue outfit, stole the show with their stunning performances. The ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra, added to the dynamic energy of the song.

8. Dil Na Diya (2006)

Movie: Krrish

Krrish Music: Rajesh Roshan

Rajesh Roshan Lyrics: Vijay Akela

Vijay Akela Singer: Kunal Ganjawala

The song Dil Na Diya from the movie Krrish unfolds against the whimsical backdrop of a circus. Hrithik and Priyanka Chopra infuse the performance with playful moves and amusing expressions, creating a perfect entertainer, particularly well-suited for a younger audience.

9. Ek Pal Ka Jeena (2000)

Movie: Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai Music: Rajesh Roshan

Rajesh Roshan Singer: Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali Choreographer: Farah Khan

Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik's debut movie, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, stands as one of his most iconic songs. Dancing effortlessly in his sheer black shirt, Hrithik flaunted his enviable physique, setting a new standard for Bollywood dance sequences. The hook step of the song remains memorable, symbolizing the dawn of a new dance icon in the industry.

More about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

With Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi portraying Indian Air Force officers, Fighter promises a lot of aerial action. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, the film will grace theaters on January 25, 2024.

