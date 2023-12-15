9 Best Hrithik Roshan dance songs that are unmissable just as Fighter's peppy track Sher Khul Gaye
As we groove to the newly released party track Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter, let's revisit some of Hrithik Roshan's finest dance performances that have captivated audiences over the years.
Hrithik Roshan, undeniably one of Bollywood's finest dancers, has not only graced the silver screen with his acting prowess over two decades but has also left an indelible mark with his exceptional dancing skills. Right from the iconic Ek Pal Ka Jeena and the mesmerizing title track of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, his dance sequences are etched in cinematic history, known as much for his flawless moves as for the music itself.
In his upcoming cinematic venture, Fighter, Hrithik once again ignites the screens with the release of the energetic party track, Sher Khul Gaye. Teaming up with actress Deepika Padukone, the duo dons stylish ensembles, complemented by some effortlessly cool dance moves that sync perfectly with the infectious beats of the song.
As we revel in this freshly unleashed party anthem, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, and sung by Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao, it's only fitting to take a nostalgic journey through the actor's past dance numbers that have consistently set hearts racing and dance floors ablaze.
1. Jai Jai Shivshankar (2019)
- Movie: War
- Music: Vishal and Shekhar
- Lyrics: Kumaar
- Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal
- Choreographer: Bosco - Caesar
Jai Jai Shivshankar from the movie War is a perfect melange of celebration, be it for the festival of Holi, homage to Lord Shiva, or just setting the mood for any lively party. The infectious energy of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, seamlessly dancing in perfect coordination, creates a spectacle that resonates with the festive spirit.
2. Ghungroo (2019)
- Movie: War
- Music: Vishal and Shekhar
- Lyrics: Kumaar
- Singer: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao
- Choreographer: Bosco - Caesar, Tushar Kalia
Ghungroo from War is a foot-tapping dance number and is undeniably one of the most popular songs in the repertoire of dance icon Hrithik Roshan. Set against the backdrop of an island, Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor groove to the beats of this song, creating a mesmerizing visual and auditory experience, and making it a favorite among dance enthusiasts and music lovers alike.
3. Tu Meri (2014)
- Movie: Bang Bang
- Music: Vishal and Shekhar
- Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani
- Singer: Vishal Dadlani
- Choreographer: Bosco - Caesar
Tu Meri is not just a romantic and soothing melody; it's also infused with an energy that makes it an ideal choice for a vibrant party night. Hrithik, joined by the equally talented dancer Katrina Kaif, not only showcases their on-screen chemistry but also treats the audience to stunning dance moves amid a cheerful and lively atmosphere.
4. Bang Bang Title Track (2014)
- Movie: Bang Bang
- Music: Vishal-Shekhar
- Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani
- Singer: Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan
- Choreographer: Bosco - Caesar
In this club song from the movie Bang Bang, Hrithik took the dance floor by storm, showcasing his versatility through various dance styles. Alongside the equally stylish Katrina, the duo lit up the screen with their impeccable moves and fashionable attire.
5. Señorita (2011)
- Movie: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
- Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy
- Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
- Singer: Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, María del Mar Fernández
- Choreographer: Bosco - Caesar
Señorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is undeniably a catchy number that captures the essence of the characters enjoying their trip and having a blast in Spain. Hrithik’s quick footwork, including a captivating tap dance, seamlessly complements the lively Spanish Flamenco song.
6. Dhoom Again (2006)
- Movie: Dhoom 2
- Music: Pritam
- Lyrics: Asif Ali Baig
- Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Dominique Cerejo
Dhoom Again is a high-energy masterpiece that stands as one of Hrithik's best dance performances on screen. This electrifying track from Dhoom 2 made a lasting impact with its energetic beats and the scintillating chemistry between Hrithik and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Hrithik's solo opening, dancing to the whistling tune, is a captivating moment that left audiences thoroughly enthralled.
7. Dil Laga Na (2006)
- Movie: Dhoom 2
- Music: Pritam
- Lyrics: Sameer
- Singer: Sukhbir, Soham Chakrabarthy, Jolly Mukherjee, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Suzanne
Dil Laga Na from Dhoom 2 is another spectacle that was performed in a vibrant carnival-like setting. Hrithik, clad in a striking red shirt, and Aishwarya, adorned in a beautiful blue outfit, stole the show with their stunning performances. The ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra, added to the dynamic energy of the song.
8. Dil Na Diya (2006)
- Movie: Krrish
- Music: Rajesh Roshan
- Lyrics: Vijay Akela
- Singer: Kunal Ganjawala
The song Dil Na Diya from the movie Krrish unfolds against the whimsical backdrop of a circus. Hrithik and Priyanka Chopra infuse the performance with playful moves and amusing expressions, creating a perfect entertainer, particularly well-suited for a younger audience.
9. Ek Pal Ka Jeena (2000)
- Movie: Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai
- Music: Rajesh Roshan
- Singer: Lucky Ali
- Choreographer: Farah Khan
Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik's debut movie, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, stands as one of his most iconic songs. Dancing effortlessly in his sheer black shirt, Hrithik flaunted his enviable physique, setting a new standard for Bollywood dance sequences. The hook step of the song remains memorable, symbolizing the dawn of a new dance icon in the industry.
More about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter
With Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi portraying Indian Air Force officers, Fighter promises a lot of aerial action. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, the film will grace theaters on January 25, 2024.
