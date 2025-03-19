Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says, ‘Love you eternally’ on father’s death anniversary; drops PIC of daughter Aaradhya paying tribute

March 18, 2025, marked the death anniversary of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father, Krishnaraj Rai. The actress shared a special post on the occasion as she remembered her dad. She expressed her eternal love for him and also dropped a picture of her daughter, Aaradhya, paying tribute.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a picture of her late father Krishnaraj Rai’s photo frame, which was covered in garlands. In one image, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen leaning her head on the frame and taking blessings. The last slide similarly showed Aishwarya seeking blessings.

In the caption, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wrote, “Love you eternally dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Thank you for all your loving blessings always.”

Have a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post for her dad:

Netizens were touched by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s emotional tribute. They sent their love and respects with red hearts and folded hands emojis. One person said, “Aishwarya, this is such a heartwarming tribute. The love and respect you have for your father shine through so beautifully. May his blessings always surround you and your family, Love you dearly this tribute is so moving.”

Earlier on November 20, 2024, Aishwarya Rai dedicated a post to her father on his birth anniversary. She also posted glimpses with her daughter Aaradhya, who had turned 13 just a few days before.

The caption read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 THE ETERNAL LOVE OF MY LIFE dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya. MY HEART… MY SOUL… FOREVER AND BEYOND.”

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan: II. The historical drama helmed by Mani Ratnam was released in 2023. The actress received a lot of love from the critics and the viewers for her performance. She is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan recently starred in the dance drama movie Be Happy. It revolves around a heartwarming father-daughter relationship. Abhishek even admitted to drawing parallels with his real life to bring out the emotions on the screen. The movie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.