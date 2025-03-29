IGP adds touch of luxury as Gifting Partner at Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025

Pinkvilla, the leading source for all things entertainment and lifestyle, returned with the glamorous Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards on the night of March 27, 2025. Promising to be a grand night of celebrating talent on and off screen, the event definitely delivered. Adding to the elegant experience, IGP joined hands as the exclusive gifting partner for the event.

With more than 20 million gifts delivered, IGP is a global hub for multi-category luxury gifting. They specialize in putting together customized and handmade gift hampers. They are known for curating the best collections of festive merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods & personalized products for all occasions. Putting together a tasteful invite hamper for PSSI 2025, the brand elevated the experience and was a hit among the attendees.

Commenting on this partnership, Tarun Joshi, Founder and CEO of IGP, adds, “I am delighted to join hands as the official gifting partner for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025, an event that honors the pioneers shaping the future of Indian cinema and style. With previous editions creating a lasting impact, this partnership between IGP and Pinkvilla feels like a perfect fit. Our involvement not only allows us to celebrate the incredible achievements of these icons but also reinforces IGP's commitment to curating luxury and thoughtful gifting experiences that resonate with excellence in every industry."

The Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards honors outstanding achievements across Bollywood, South Cinema, OTT, Television, and more. This year’s distinguished jury panel, bringing their expertise in film and fashion, includes notable personalities such as Subhash Ghai, Indra Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Neeta Lulla, and Tanya Ghavri.

About Pinkvilla

Recognized as a global leader in entertainment and lifestyle, Pinkvilla attracts an impressive 57 million monthly visits across its website and social platforms, along with a vibrant social media community of over 18 million followers. Since its inception in 2007, Pinkvilla has been delivering captivating content through various segments, including Pinkvilla South, Pinkvilla Lifestyle, Pinkvilla Telly, Pinkvilla USA, HindiRush, and HallyuTalk. Beyond its successful digital presence, Pinkvilla has expanded into creating several high-profile IPs such as the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, Pinkvilla Masterclass, Women Up, and more.