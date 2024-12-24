Is Vikrant Massey taking a break from OTT? The Sabarmati Report actor spills beans: ‘I haven’t…’

Bollywood star Vikrant Massey has carved out a strong presence in the industry, especially after the success of 12th Fail. Starting his journey with OTT platforms before transitioning to theaters, he now shares that while he hasn't stepped away from OTT projects, he's waiting for the perfect script to make his return.

In an interview with ETimes, Vikrant Massey revealed his thoughts on OTT projects, saying, "I haven’t stopped doing OTT projects, but I’m waiting for the right script to make a comeback. If the script is good, I will do that project irrespective of the medium."

The actor, praised for his role in 12th Fail, reflects on the love he received for the film and how it raised fan expectations for his future projects. However, his experience with The Sabarmati Report served as a reality check.

Despite the admiration he earned for 12th Fail and Sector 36, he faced criticism and even abuse for his involvement in The Sabarmati Report, which made him realize how easily audience reactions can shift based on convenience over understanding the character.

Vikrant further shared how dealing with trolls has become a part of his profession. While he ignores faceless social media comments, he admits it’s disheartening when these trolls target his family and loved ones. Nonetheless, he remains focused on telling the stories he truly believes in.

The Sabarmati Report actor has consistently chosen unique roles throughout his career, from A Death In The Gunj and Haseen Dillruba to Gaslight and popular OTT shows like Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful. Reflecting on his journey, he explains that it’s a mix of both conscious choices and the kind of work he's offered.

Early in his career, he took on whatever roles came his way, and even then, he found himself drawn to unconventional characters, even while working in television. Over time, however, it became a deliberate choice to pursue such roles, as he feels they are what he's meant to do.

Vikrant Massey also emphasizes that, whether it's commercial films or those with a deeper message, he chooses projects with lasting value. Drawing inspiration from his father, who enjoys films from 50 years ago, he aspires to be part of films that future generations will appreciate and cherish decades down the line.

Vikrant also reflects on fatherhood and shares that it's the best role of his life. He describes the experience as a blessing, with Vardaan making him a better person. The joy of coming home after work to see his son’s smiling eyes is an indescribable feeling. Vikrant considers Vardaan the greatest gift of his life, adding that fatherhood has brought a new sense of fulfillment.

