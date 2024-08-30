Javed Akhtar goes gaga over Amitabh Bachchan; says, ‘We backed his talent, he repaid us with great performance’

Amitabh Bachchan is still celebrated for his ‘Angry Young Man’ avatar from his younger days and the credit goes to the brilliant writer-duo Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar. When the audience clapped on Inspector Vijay Khanna in Zanjeer’s epic dialogue, “Yeh Police Station hai… tumhare baap ka ghar nahi”, the absolute credit goes to the writer for coming up with such an iconic line. For those unaware, Salim-Javed worked with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in the classic film Zanjeer.

Recently, in an interview at Indian Express’ Expresso, Javed Akhtar revealed that they realized Amitabh Bachchan’s potential before he became a star, and Mr. Bachchan paid for it with an amazing performance. Akhtar said, “We were sharp enough to realize that Amitabh Bachchan was a great actor, and it was his films that failed him. We backed his talent, and he repaid us with his great performance.”

Javed also praised Big B during the conversation and called him an ‘exceptionally great actor’. He added that after Dilip (Kumar) Saab, it is Amitabh Bachchan and said, “In fact, while Dilip saab did one film every two years, Amitabh’s turnover was almost 7-8 superhits a year.”

Javed Akhtar concluded the conversation by explaining Bachchan’s discipline and routine and also praising his working style. He shared, “I have done 14 films with him, and I have no complaints about how he delivered my lines. In fact, I am thankful that he elevated some of my lines.”

For those unaware, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s documentary Young Angry Men is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The docuseries unfolds the life story of former writer duo Khan and Akhtar and highlights their careers as writers. Young Angry Men is directed by Namrata Rao and produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby.

