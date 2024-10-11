Kajol loses calm at Durga Puja pandal, asks people wearing shoes to move aside; Netizens compare her to Jaya Bachchan

Bollywood star Kajol is fully immersed in the Durga Puja festivities, and her latest video proves it! Joined by husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug, the family is soaking in the celebrations. As more Bollywood stars visit the pandal, including Alia Bhatt, the crowd grows. However, Kajol got angry when some guests entered wearing shoes. She instructed them to move aside, prompting an unforgettable reaction from Alia. The video quickly went viral, with many netizens drawing comparisons to Jaya Bachchan.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Kajol, looking radiant in her saree, is seen losing her calm at a Durga Puja pandal. The actress became visibly upset as some guests entered wearing shoes, and her reaction was caught on camera. Addressing the crowd, she said, “Side ho jaiye, aapke joote hai. No shoes please.” She then took the mic and repeated, “Everybody who is wearing shoes please move aside. All of you please have respect for puja.”

Alia Bhatt, who was also present at the pandal, stood quietly as Kajol expressed her frustration, looking down during the moment. However, once Kajol moved away, both Alia and Tanishaa Mukerji were spotted sharing a hearty laugh. It seems Alia couldn’t help but find some humor in the situation—relatable, right?

As soon as the video went viral, fans couldn’t resist drawing comparisons between Kajol and Jaya Bachchan. One user commented, “Jaya Bachchan junior,” while another quipped, “She's giving tough competition to Jaya Bachchan.” Others added, “She always behaves like Jaya,” and “Good training from Jaya Bachchan.” Another chimed in with a playful remark, “Upcoming Jaya Bachchan part 2,” while one simply wrote, “New Jaya.” For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan has often made headlines for schooling people and paparazzi in public settings

Advertisement

Some fans also couldn't help but notice Alia Bhatt’s reaction to the situation. One user pointed out, “Alia and Tanishaa laughing in a corner,” while another wrote, “SHAHEEN ALIA REACTION SAYS IT ALL.” A third user chimed in, “I’m just watching Alia.”

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in the mystery thriller Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. Premiering on Netflix on October 25, this film adds another intriguing project to her career. She will also be seen in Sarzameen, which marks the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's 2023 directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. Her latest release, Jigra alongside Vedang Raina, has just hit theatres today and is already making waves. Alia made her Hollywood debut last year in Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. Looking ahead, she has exciting projects lined up, including Alpha, Love & War, and an untitled love story.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kajol pinching Ajay Devgn to pose for perfect family picture at Durga Puja pandal is every poser wife ever; Son Yug’s reaction is UNMISSABLE