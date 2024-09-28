Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra pay tribute to Harry Potter fame Maggie Smith who passed away at 89

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

On Friday, September 27, Harry Potter fame Maggie Smith passed away at the age of 89. The world was shocked when the news of her sudden demise was announced by her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, through a statement. While millions of fans mourned the passing away of the Oscar-winning actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra also paid their last respects to her through their social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo shared an image of Maggie Smith and penned a note. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote “Forever in Power” with a star and red heart emoji. The Crew actress also quoted Smith from her British historical drama TV series Downton Abbey and stated, “I am a woman dear. I can be as contrary as I choose.”

Take a look:

Ananya Panday also joined Kapoor in showing her respect for the legendary actress. The Call Me Bae star reposted an image of Smith and dropped a red heart emoji. Actress Sonam Kapoor also took a moment to express her admiration for the Hollywood star. The Raanjhanaa actress shared a post with Maggie’s picture of it and expressed, “What a dame what a lady and what a life.” She was joined by Amar Singh Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra who called her a “legend forever”.

With a broken heart and numb eyes, Maggie Smith’s sons informed her fans and admirers of her tragic death. In the statement, Larkin and Stephens expressed, “She passed away peacefully in the hospital early this morning, Friday, 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

Advertisement

Upon hearing this shocking news, her fans called it the end of an era, and rightly so. Maggie was one of those Hollywood stars who had a successful career and left behind a rich legacy for generations to get inspired. She is best known for her work in projects like Murder By Death, the Harry Potter series, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Sister Act, The First Wives Club, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, A Room with a View, and many others.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter Fame Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away; Oscar Winning Actress Was 89