Kareena Kapoor makes the internet go 'Tauba Tauba' with latest mirror selfie; flaunts summer bod in swimwear

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a gala time on her vacation with her boys Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress never fails to drop stunning pictures of her and her family. And now she just turned our Monday morning quite interesting with a picture of her looking sexy in a beach wear and it will make you want to pack your bags and leave for your beach vacay right away.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops mirror selfie

Taking to her Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a mirror selfie. She looked stunning wearing a baggy long shirt with stripes over her swimwear. We can see her wearing black glasses and her hair tied up in a bun. Behind her is a picturesque view of the sea and a gorgeous view. She has added Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s latest song Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz to her picture.

Sharing this picture, the actress captioned it as, “Is it Monday?” with a rainbow, pink, and orange heart emoji.

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan had left the internet swooning over her beach selfies a while back

A while back, Kareena Kapoor Khan had dropped a couple of her pictures chilling on a beach. She looked lovely in a turquoise blue swimsuit as she lay on the beach and dropped some sun-kissed selfies. In one of her pictures, we saw hubby Saif Ali Khan photobombing her picture as he walked behind her wearing shorts.

The family has been away from India for quite some time now and is having a great time together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's directorial Crew. Apart from her, the film starred Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. The film minted decent numbers at the box office and went on to create records by being a female-led company.

Apart from this, Hansal Mehta's directorial The Buckingham Murders directed by Hansal Mehta is finally set to hit the theatres on September 13. The actress recently dropped the announcement on her social media.

