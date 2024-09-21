Kareena Kapoor's birthday: When The Buckingham Murders actress had a Main Hoon Na saree flying moment after meeting Saif Ali Khan for the first time

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor has captured hearts not just with her extraordinary acting talent but also with her consistently impeccable fashion sense. As the actress celebrates her birthday today, excitement is in the air. On this special occasion, let's revisit the moment she candidly shared her experience of meeting actor and now-husband Saif Ali Khan for the first time. Kareena humorously recalled how she felt like she was in a Main Hoon Na saree flying scene upon meeting Saif for the first time.

Kareena Kapoor once shared that her first encounter with Saif Ali Khan felt like a scene straight out of a Hindi film, full of the drama and romance that Bollywood is known for. During a conversation with Varun Dhawan on her radio show What Women Want, Varun mentioned that he used to imagine his first meetings with girls as romantic scenes with fleeting glances and sparks of attraction.

Kareena then chimed in, admitting she felt the same way when she first met Saif Ali Khan. She pointed out how both she and Varun grew up with a Bollywood mindset, where life often feels like a dramatic movie scene. She added, "I was in Main Hoon Na, like that Sushmita (Sen) saree flying. That’s why I said we both are quite similar."

However, she admitted that this cinematic moment existed only in her imagination, as Saif, with his preference for Hollywood and Clint Eastwood, didn’t share the same filmy enthusiasm.

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar, Saif and Kareena's romance blossomed while filming Tashan, leading to a relationship that lasted for a couple of years before they tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple is blessed with two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and Kareena frequently shares glimpses of their everyday lives on her social media. Their playful banter in public appearances adds to their charm. Kareena and Saif have also starred together in films such as Kurbaan, Omkara, and Tashan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in The Buckingham Murders, where she received significant acclaim for her portrayal of detective Jas Bhamra in this crime thriller directed by Hansal Mehta. Up next, she will appear in the highly anticipated Singham Again, part of the Cop Universe, alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. Besides this, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Kareena has signed on for one of the largest feature films in Indian cinema.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor credits co-stars like Shahid Kapoor for the success of films like Jab We Met: 'Actors bounce off each other's energies'