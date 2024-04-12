Kartik Aaryan indirectly addresses past alleged relationships with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor; admits feeling guilty for THIS reason

Actor Kartik Aaryan has carved a niche for himself in the industry, and with back-to-back hits, he has earned the nickname Shehzaada of the industry. Apart from his films and other projects, Kartik's personal life has been in the limelight quite a few times as well. Even though he has never openly discussed or talked about the women he has dated, enough has been said about his love life in the tinsel town. There were rumors about Kartik dating actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor (at different times, obviously), and both the actresses also have time and again hinted the same, during various interviews.

Kartik was rumored to be dating Sara during the filming of Love Aaj Kal 2. Meanwhile, Kartik and Janhvi were rumored to be dating each other during the filming of Dostana 2. The film was later shelved, and it is said that the couple parted ways.

Kartik Aaryan talks about dating actresses who became close friends later

Kartik Aaryan made an appearance on the latest episode of Neha Dhupia's No Filter Neha season 6. When questioned about whether he felt guilty for dating two close friends, even though not simultaneously, Kartik thought for a moment and queried Neha, "What if they become close friends later?" Upon Neha's assertion that "it still counts," Kartik admitted and confessed to feeling guilty.

Additionally, Kartik was prompted about the singular question he would ask his ex if he bumped into her at a party, to which he jokingly replied, "How’s your current?"

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor talked about exes on KWK

Both Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan season 7 and talked about their close bond in the industry. When Karan Johar asked Sara to share one reason why her ex is her ex, she said, "Because he’s everyone’s ex." Upon this reaction, Janhvi, who was rumored to be dating Kartik, couldn't control herself and burst into laughter.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

Kartik Aaryan recently starred alongside Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, their second project together after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His upcoming sports drama, Chandu Champion, helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, revolves around the inspiring story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The movie, slated for a theatrical release on June 14, promises a gripping narrative.

Kartik put in immense effort to transform himself into the role of Chandu Champion. As anticipation builds for the film, especially with Kartik teaming up with director Kabir Khan, the actor delighted fans by revealing a sneak peek of his soldier avatar.

His striking new look from the movie has sparked excitement and curiosity among viewers, showcasing Kartik's commitment to bringing his character to life on the big screen. This glimpse offers a promising glimpse into what audiences can expect from his portrayal in Chandu Champion. Recently, he was in Germany and paid a visit to Bayern Munich football club. He took to social media and posted a video with footballer Harry Kane. Kartik can be seen teaching a dialogue from his upcoming movie Chandu Champion, with Kane playfully imitating him. The Freddy actor captioned the post, "Chandu nahi Champion hai hum".

Additionally, Kartik is lined up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3 and will soon start shooting for an epic war saga by Dharma Productions, directed by Sandeep Modi, further showcasing his versatility as an actor.

