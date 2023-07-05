Kriti Sanon is 'beyond excited' as she announces her production house Blue Butterfly Films; Celebs congratulate actress

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been grabbing headlines for the last couple of weeks for her latest film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The much-awaited film faced a huge backlash for its poor characterization, failed VFX, and twisted dialogues. Amidst this negativity, Kriti Sanon has something to cheer up herself as well as her fans and followers. A while ago, the actress announced the launch of her own production house, Blue Butterfly Films, and penned a heartwarming note too.

Kriti Sanon launches production house

A few hours ago, the Adipurush actress took to her Instagram to announce the exciting news while unveiling the logo of her production house, blue Butterfly Films.

Her heartwarming caption reads, "And Its time to shift the gear! I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself. Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!! @nupursanon."

At the end of her note, Kriti also added that "something special" is coming tomorrow.

Celebrities congratulate Kriti Sanon on turning producer

Kriti was showered with congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities for her upcoming venture. Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratulations Kriti." Huma Qureshi said, "Congratulations babe .. sooo happy to see this." Siddhanth Kapoor also congratulated the actress.

Fans also congratulated Kriti and dropped red heart and fire emojis. They expressed their excitement as they can't wait to see Kriti as a producer in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was the first to inform that Kriti Sanon is set to turn a producer. We earlier reported from a source close to the actress saying, "Kriti has always been very keen to explore different aspects of filmmaking, and has a keen interest in production too. So when she heard this script, she not only wished to star in it but wanted to back it too. It will get a direct-to-ott release. Next year, Kriti also completes 10 years in the film industry, and feels this is the right time to make the move. Rest of the details about this yet untitled project is kept under the wraps."

