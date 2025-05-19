Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week (May 19 to May 25): 3 new series and movies to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

This week (May 19 to May 25) is packed with exciting OTT releases, reportedly including the movie Sikandar, the show Truth or Trouble, and more. The audience can enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest Hindi OTT releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, and more this week.

Advertisement

1. Truth Or Trouble

Release Date: May 19, 2025

Platform: JioHotstar

Truth or Trouble is an unscripted reality series that puts relationships to the ultimate test. Hosted by the ever-entertaining Harsh Beniwal, the show features couples, families, and close pairs hooked up to a lie detector, as hidden truths come bubbling to the surface.

What begins as light-hearted fun soon turns into a whirlwind of confessions, awkward pauses, and emotional intensity. With Beniwal’s playful wit balancing the drama, the show delivers a gripping mix of humor, discomfort, and raw honesty.

2. Find The Farzi

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Platform: JioHotstar

Find the Farzi is a reality game show led by the bold and witty RJ Karishma. In each episode, five strangers are brought together with one objective: to identify the fake among them. The catch? The imposter, or Farzi, isn’t just randomly chosen; they’ve been cleverly selected and placed by Karishma herself.

Advertisement

As the four real contestants question, analyze, and rely on instinct, the Farzi must lie and mislead while trying to remain undetected. It’s a strategic mind game where authenticity can work against you

3. Sikandar

Release Date: May 25, 2024 (Reportedly)

Platform: Netflix

Following its run in cinemas, Salman Khan's movie is now expected to premiere on an OTT platform. In the film, Salman plays the lead role of Sanjay Sikandar Rajkot, a man pursued by a vengeful politician holding him responsible for a personal family loss.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 19: Ajay Devgn's movie maintains good hold; looks for momentum on 3rd Monday