Love Story actress Vijayta Pandit reveals Kumar Gaurav PROMISED to marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter; ‘We both fell in love…’

Vijayta Pandit has spoken candidly about her past connection with her first co-star, Kumar Gaurav. The two rose to fame quickly following their debut film Love Story. In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, the former actress, addressed rumors regarding her involvement in the cancellation of Kumar Gaurav's engagement to Reema Jain, Raj Kapoor's daughter. Pandit also revealed that Kumar promised to marry her despite her engagement with Jain and also revealed that they both fell in love.

She recounted that Kumar Gaurav, whom she affectionately called Bunty, was the first boy she embraced during the filming of Love Story. She noted that many romantic films, such as Bobby, Betaab, and Rocky, featured actors who fell in love in real life, which was often an integral part of their performances. She described how Bunty's affection for her was genuine; he was very attentive, often holding her hand and dancing with her, and was quite charming.

However, his father and the film's producer, Rajendra Kumar, disapproved of their relationship, expressing his displeasure while drinking and insisting that Bunty should marry someone from a prestigious family. This made her anxious, though Bunty would argue with his father, asserting his love for her.

She continued that Rajendra Kumar, seeing Bunty's deep affection for her, arranged for Kumar Gaurav to be engaged to Reema Jain, Raj Kapoor’s daughter. She attended the engagement ceremony and admired the large diamond ring that Reema received. When she commented on its beauty, Bunty reacted angrily, threatening to discard the ring if she didn’t like it. This outburst worried her, leading her to leave.

Despite the engagement, Bunty continued to visit her, though she never went to his home. Her parents were distressed and her father even considered asking Rajendra Kumar to ensure that Bunty would not visit them. Bunty, despite his engagement, professed his desire to marry her, which her mother dismissed as impossible.

Bunty swore he would marry her, but she later discovered he was involved with Namrata Dutt, leading to his breaking off the engagement with Reema. She clarified that she had no part in this development.

