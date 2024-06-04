Maharaj: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan proves dedication by losing 26 kg weight for his debut film

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is all set to make his debut as an actor this month, and all eyes are on what he has in store for Hindi cinema fans. Well, the world has yet to see the acting chops of Junaid, but when it comes to commitment to his work, he seems to be scoring full marks.

As Junaid gears up for the release of his first film titled Maharaj, we hear that he has undergone a great transformation for it.

Junaid Khan undergoes remarkable physical transformation for his character in Maharaj

Junaid Khan seems to have learned the lessons of commitment and dedication from his father and star actor, Aamir Khan. The young actor who is set to play the role of a journalist in his first film, Maharaj, has lost 26 kg weight for the role.

Junaid's latest spottings have been proof of his dedication towards his work because the newcomer looks leaner than before. The young actor has achieved the ideal physical look required for the character after a hard work of 2 years. Now, that's really inspiring for every young actor who wants to make a mark in the industry. He is also winning appreciation from the industry for his efforts.

More about Maharaj

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Maharaj is based on the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. While the film marks the debut of Junaid Khan, it also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. Junaid will be seen playing the role of a journalist and social reformer named Karsandas Mulje in the film, which will start streaming on Netflix from June 14.

The first poster of Maharaja was released a few days back and the looks of Junaid and Jaideep intrigued the audience.

Junaid Khan's work front

Junaid has been incredibly busy, juggling multiple projects simultaneously. In addition to Maharaj, Junaid has been working on another major film alongside Sai Pallavi, which has been shot in the picturesque locales of Japan. A few stills from the sets went viral earlier, thus taking the buzz around it to a new level.

The young actor is also working on an untitled project with Khushi Kapoor, which is said to be the Hindi remake of Tamil romcom Love Today.

