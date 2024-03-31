7 movies like Animal to watch for complete entertainment

Movies like Animal belong to the genre of action and crime. Below is the list of exciting movies if you consider yourself a fan of crime dramas, suspenseful thrillers, or gripping action. Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also featured Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The story of the film focuses on the son of a wealthy, powerful industrialist who returns to India and undergoes a remarkable transformation as he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance against those threatening his father's life.

Here is the list of 7 best movies like Animal for your entertainment

1. Arjun Reddy

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda , Shalini Pandey, Kanchana, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sri Sudha, Kalpalatha

, Shalini Pandey, Kanchana, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sri Sudha, Kalpalatha Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy focuses on Arjun Reddy Deshmukh who is a young surgeon with functional alcoholism and a fierce personality. He is forced to destroy himself when he learns that his girlfriend is marrying another man.

2. Kabir Singh

Advertisement

Cast: Shahid Kapoor , Kiara Advani , Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Soham Majumdar, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Suparna Marwah, Swati Seth, Parakh Madan

, , Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Soham Majumdar, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Suparna Marwah, Swati Seth, Parakh Madan Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Romance

Action, Crime, Drama, Romance Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Netflix

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It’s one of the most acclaimed movies like Animal.

Speaking about the story, Kabir Singh starts at Delhi Medical College where Kabir Rajdheer Singh who is a great student and a senior medical student struggles with anger control. Preeti Sikka, a junior student, captures his heart, and he becomes intensely devoted to her. Preeti's family is against their plans to wed her to a different man. Kabir gets into a disagreement with Preeti and his family at the bachelor party of his older brother and then overindulges in booze and drugs, knocking himself out for two days.

When Kabir awakens, he discovers that Preeti has wed someone else, and his father kicks him out of the house for causing a commotion at his brother's wedding. Kabir now secures employment in the best hospital in the city. But after losing Preeti, he becomes a womaniser and alcoholic.

3. Ghajini

Cast: Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan

Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan Director: A. R. Murugadoss

A. R. Murugadoss IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: ZEE5

Ghajini, the action-thriller film is one of the best movies like Animal and you will love the plot if you are a true fan of suspense. Hit by an iron rod, Sanjay suffers from a condition that prevents him from remembering anything beyond fifteen minutes. With notes tattooed on his body, he sets out to find his fiancee's killer.

4. Badlapur

Cast: Varun Dhawan , Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Mukesh Khanna

, Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Mukesh Khanna Director: Sriram Raghavan, Mehmet Tutkun

Sriram Raghavan, Mehmet Tutkun IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: ZEE5

Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam starrer Badlapur is one of the most popular films in the crime drama genre. When two bank robbers attempt to flee by stealing their car, Raghu loses both his wife and son. Raghu, who is devastated by the incident, intends to exact revenge on Liak and Harman for the murder of his family sums up Badlapur.

Advertisement

5. Gangs of Wasseypur

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi , Rajkummar Rao , Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Jaideep Ahlawat

, , Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance

Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Netflix

In Gangs of Wasseypur, Sardar sets out to avenge his father who was murdered by Ramadhir Singh, a cunning politician and mining kingpin. In the ensuing war, many unresolved family feuds erupt creating unrest.

6. Haider

Cast: Shahid Kapoor , Shraddha Kapoor , Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir

, , Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj IMDB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Netflix

In Haider, a young man becomes troubled after discovering that his mother's new husband may be responsible for his father's death. He sets out on a path of revenge and soon discovers that his loved ones won't be spared either.

7. Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar Banerjee IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: JioCinema

In Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha, hidden cameras capture the honor killing of a couple in love, an MMS scandal wreaking havoc in a woman's life, and a shocking incident where a woman becomes a casting couch victim.

With this handful of movies like Animal, sort your weekend to binge-watch them with your friends on the above-mentioned leading OTT platforms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 8 Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone movies for your entertainment