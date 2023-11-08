10 must-watch Bollywood travel movies to binge before you turn 30: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Dil Chahta Hai

Traveling is one thing that holds the power to make one feel rejuvenated and refreshed, and your 20s is the time when you feel high on energy and can make the best out of it. So here we present to you a list of the top 10 Hindi travel movies that will give you some serious trip goals and will make you want to pick up your bag-pack and explore the world while you still can before life happens as you turn 30.

Top 10 Hindi travel films to watch before you turn 30

1. Karwaan (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Stars: Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan

Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan Director: Akarsh Khurana

Akarsh Khurana Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Writer: Akarsh Khurana

Akarsh Khurana Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The plot of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer revolves around two friends and a bubbly and chirpy teenager who take a road trip from Bengaluru to Kochi. Notably, the film consists of some picturesque sequences, and it can be safe to say that Karwaan will surely make you want to pick up your bag and explore the world.

2. Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

IMDb Rating : 5.1

: 5.1 Stars: Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan

Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Genre: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the tale of a tour guide based in Europe who starts to develop feelings for one of his clients later on as he helps her search for an engagement ring, which she loses. Having been filmed in Prague, Amsterdam, Budapest, and several other locations in Europe, the film will totally awaken the inner traveler in you.

3. Piku (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Stars: Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan

Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan Director : Shoojit Sircar

: Shoojit Sircar Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Juhi Chaturvedi Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

A father-daughter duo sets out on a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata with a taxi company owner. While the plot delves into the relationship of the duo, the picturesque scenes in Varanasi and the scenes of Kolkata will make you want to set out on a tour right away. Piku is another movie that gives you travel inspiration, so go ahead and do it while you are still pumped with energy in your 20s!

4. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.0

7.0 Stars: Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma

Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Writer: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime/Netflix

Dil Dhadakne Do is the tale of a dysfunctional family who sets out on a cruise with their friends and family to celebrate the couple’s 30th wedding anniversary. While the plot further delves into the complications that the Mehras face, its picturesque sequences in places including Turkey are truly breathtaking.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Genre: Romantic comedy drama

Romantic comedy drama Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the classic films to watch if you are seeking travel inspiration. Naina, a geek, goes on a trip with her friends to Manali, returning with friendships she relishes for a lifetime. There, she falls in love with Bunny, who does not love her. Rather a travel fanatic, Bunny holds a passion for traveling across places. If you are in your zest-filled 20s, watching him will surely make you set out on a world tour.

6. Chennai Express (2013)

IMDb Rating: 6.1

6.1 Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Having been shot across Goa and South India, Chennai Express is the story of Rahul and Meenamma. As Rahul, who belongs to Goa, sets out to immerse the ashes of his late grandfather in a river in South India, he finds himself in trouble after meeting the daughter of a don. The film has some breathtaking sequences across areas, including Dudhsagar Falls, Rameswaram, and many more. Chennai Express will surely take you on a virtual South India tour.

7. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Stars: Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif

Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Genre: Adventure Drama

Adventure Drama Writer: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime/Netflix

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an iconic travel film that revolves around three friends who set out on a vacation after one of their friends gets engaged. From scuba diving sequences to sky diving shots, the film makes a perfect watch to awaken the traveler in you. Watch the film before you turn 30 so that you can fulfill your traveling desires while you still relish your youth.

8. Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Genre: Romantic comedy drama

Romantic comedy drama Writer: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime/Jio Cinema

After facing some inevitable painful circumstances, two strangers meet by sheer coincidence. Things take a turn, and the duo decides to continue their life journey. What they don’t know is that they will fall in love with each other during the process, and destiny has some other plans.

The film shows some stunning travel sequences where Anjaana Anjaani’s main characters set out on a road trip, consisting of shots of New York, Las Vegas, and San Francisco.

9. Jab We Met (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Stars: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Genre : Romantic comedy

: Romantic comedy Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Geet is a free-spirited girl who is totally in love with a man she is about to get married to. She meets a man named Aditya, who is just healing from a breakup, on a train journey. Events take turns, and eventually, the two find solace in one another and fall in love. Jab We Met will take you on a virtual tour of Punjab, having been shot across Chandigarh and later in Manali and Shimla.

10. Dil Chahta Hai

IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Stars: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Genre: Drama Comedy

Drama Comedy Writer: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Dil Chahta Hai is about three friends, Akash, Sameer, and Sidharth, who have recently graduated and are inseparable till they fall in love. From Sydney to Goa, the film will surely awaken the inner traveler in you.

