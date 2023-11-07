8 must-watch Bollywood plot twist movies that will keep you on edge of your seat: Race to Talaash

From redefining romance in the most breathtaking manner to leaving you in splits through its spectacular portrayal of comedy in films, it can be safe to say that Bollywood has aced all genres over the years and how! If you talk about the climax of some thriller films, the industry has also provided the audience with movies that will leave their hearts in their mouth—presenting to you a list of mind-boggling Hindi films with stunning plot twists.

Top 8 Hindi films with startling plot twists

1. Badla (2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Genre: Mystery-thriller

Mystery-thriller Writer: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

A woman is accused of killing her lover and ends up getting locked in a hotel room with its corpse. She later hires a well-reputed lawyer to fight the case for her. But what she does not know is the dark truth hidden behind the lawyer himself. Badla is undoubtedly a gripping tale, and the Amitabh Bachchan starrer won’t let you leave your seat until the end.

2. Andhadhun (2018)

IMDb Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Genre: Crime-thriller

Crime-thriller Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

A visually impaired pianist’s (Played by Ayushmann Khurrana) world gets enveloped in a string of mind-boggling twists after he unintentionally lands at a former film star’s murder scene. It can be safe to say that the film ends on a startling note, and its plot twist will leave your heart in your mouth.

3. Drishyam (2015)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Stars: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu Director: Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat Genre : Crime-thriller

: Crime-thriller Writer: Upendra Sidhaye

Upendra Sidhaye Where to watch/OTT Platform: Hotstar/Jio Cinema/Netflix

Drishyam is the astonishing tale of Vijay Salgaonkar and his simple middle-class family. His daughter goes on a school trip, and a boy misbehaves with her. What will happen when Vijay’s daughter’s attempt to safeguard herself turns into something that the family isn’t ready for? What will Vijay do now? To what extent will he go to protect his family? The film will keep you hooked, and the climax will leave you with goosebumps.

4. Table No. 21 (2013)

IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Stars: Paresh Rawal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Desai

Paresh Rawal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Desai Director: Aditya Datt

Aditya Datt Genre: Thriller

Thriller Writer: Sheershak Anand

Sheershak Anand Where to watch/OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

A happy couple (Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina) become ecstatic on learning that they have bagged an exotic vacation, and the bar of their excitement soars when they get the opportunity to play the ‘Tell all truth’ game for a whopping prize money. The game commences, and everything goes really well, but soon, it unfolds to be something that is not merely a game, but it becomes the question of life and death.

5. Talaash (2012)

IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Stars: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti Genre : Crime-thriller

: Crime-thriller Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar

Anurag Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Talaash is a gripping tale set in the jumbled landscape of Mumbai. Its plot revolves around a police inspector (Aamir Khan) who is making an attempt to cope with his breaking marriage. What follows is a series of startling sequences that will give you goosebumps.

6. Kahaani (2012)

IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Stars: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chattopadhyay Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Genre: Thriller

Thriller Writer: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Kahaani revolves around the journey of a pregnant woman (Played by Vidya Balan) who is on the lookout for her husband, who has gone missing. She goes from London to Kolkata, but whoever she questions denies knowing her husband. The Vidya Balan-starrer’s climax will surely leave you astonished.

7. Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Stars: Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar

Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar Director: Vijay Lalwani

Vijay Lalwani Genre: Psychological thriller

Psychological thriller Writer: Vijay Lalwani

Vijay Lalwani Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Karthik Calling Karthik revolves around a man (Farhan Akhtar) who gets mysterious phone calls every night after he purchases a new phone. While initially, the phone calls make him solve all the problems in his life, including winning the heart of his lady love (Deepika Padukone), what follows is a series of mind-boggling twists that will shake you to the core.

8. Race (2008)

IMDb Rating : 6.7

: 6.7 Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna

Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna Director: Abbas Mustan

Abbas Mustan Genre: Action, crime, thriller

Action, crime, thriller Writer: Anurag Prapanna, Jitendra Parmer

Race is the gripping story of two brothers - Ranvir (Saif Ali Khan) and Rajiv, who immerse themselves in the world of racing. However, Rajiv has not flourished as much as his brother did in the profession. Soon, Rajiv ends up stealing Ranvir’s girlfriend, Sonia, and plans a plot to take over his brother’s well-established business too. The climax of Race is undoubtedly something that you aren’t ready for!

