Namrata Rao reveals why it was important to 'touch upon' criticism of Salim-Javed’s iconic Sholay: ‘There was fatigue in their work'

National Award-winning editor Namrata Rao, has taken on the role of director with her docuseries Angry Young Men, which delves into the legacy of Salim-Javed. Namrata recently spoke about the common criticisms surrounding the legendary screenwriting duo’s Sholay, noting, “It was very important for me to touch upon the criticisms, the plagiarism, the fact that their scripts started to feel similar, that there was fatigue in their work as they kept getting successful because that really changed the game for them.” She added, “I couldn’t put in a lot of detail in the interest of time or in the interest of narrative movement.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Namrata Rao discussed the frequent criticisms of Salim-Javed’s iconic 1975 film Sholay, which has often faced scrutiny for its perceived inspiration from the Spaghetti Western genre of Italian cinema. Rao highlighted the importance of confronting these critiques, including allegations of plagiarism, the repetitive nature of their scripts, and the creative exhaustion that accompanied their continued success, noting that these factors played a significant role in shaping their careers.

She further explained that, due to time constraints and the need for narrative flow, she couldn’t delve deeply into every detail. However, Rao emphasized the importance of portraying an artist’s flaws alongside their achievements, as this adds depth and humanity to the story. She believes that stories focused solely on a person’s virtues lack the complexity that makes them truly compelling.

Namrata expressed that getting to know the creators on a personal level helped her understand their awareness of their influences. She appreciated their candid acknowledgment of drawing inspiration from other cinematic works and deliberately weaving these elements into their storytelling. Reflecting on their process, she mentioned, “Now that I know them as people, I believe what they say: ‘We did it. We knew we were doing it. We used to watch a lot of films. We used to read a lot. We took whatever stayed with us and put it into our scripts.”

Advertisement

Salim-Javed's Sholay stands as a cinematic milestone in Indian film history, celebrated for its unforgettable storyline, legendary characters, and iconic dialogues. With a powerhouse cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Amjad Khan, the film remains a timeless classic.

Angry Young Men, a captivating 3-part docuseries, takes viewers through the transformative era of Hindi cinema in the 1970s and ’80s, spotlighting the legendary screenwriting duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Known for shaping the iconic Angry Young Man persona, famously embodied by Amitabh Bachchan, the series offers an in-depth look at the creative evolution and lasting influence of Salim-Javed on the film industry.

ALSO READ: Angry Young Men Review: The docu-series on superstar screenwriting duo Salim-Javed is raw, honest, personal and like their movies, a BLOCKBUSTER