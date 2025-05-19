Naseeruddin Shah reveals hilarious reason for choosing acting over ‘respectable’ job and it’s not what you’d expect

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most talented actor in the industry. He has given us some of the finest performances and made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Now, the actor opened up on how his parents wanted him to take up a ‘respectable’ profession like doctor. However, he shared that he chose to become an actor as he wasn’t good at anything.

Advertisement

In an interview with Aadyam Theatre, Naseeruddin Shah was asked what his father wanted him to become. He shared, “That I’ve become a doctor or something like that. Respectable profession.”

The actor also shared that he belongs to a ‘straight-laced family’ and talked about how good actors his family had. He revealed that a grandmother he knows even faked blindness.

Naseeruddin Shah also opened up about visiting theaters and watching films very early in his life. He shared that his father was the deputy collector so they could go to theaters whenever they wanted. He added that his dad took them to the thaters to make them come out of the house.

The actor shared, “He just wanted to get us the hell out of the house because I was five, my brother was seven, and the other was eight.” Recalling his first play, Naseeruddin Shah revealed he watched it when he was in school, and it was absolutely magical for him.

Advertisement

Talking about why he chose to become an actor, he shared, “I decided I would be an actor because I was not good at anything else. I was decent at cricket, but that was about it.”

Naseeruddin Shah further shared that while watching films he used to imitate stars including Spencer Tracy and Anthony Quinn and he considered himself quite good at it. He revealed that though his father wanted him to study science, he got admitted at arts college after failing to get admission in science anywhere.

The actor recalled his school days when a priest encouraged him to act and he began taking part in plays there but kept it hidden from his parents. He added he even kept his trophies hidden from them. After a long time, they came to know about it.

Naseeruddin Shah revealed that while his mother gradually accepted his decision to pursue acting, his father remained firm in his disapproval. He recalled that his father never visited him at drama school, likely unsettled by the idea of a mixed hostel. It was only after Shah began earning from his first film that his father slightly softened, but he passed away before witnessing his son’s success.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Did you know Naseeruddin Shah’s manager rejected A Wednesday on his behalf? Here’s how actor came onboard later