Nawazuddin Siddiqui faces backlash as Hindu organization calls for legal action over 'tarnishing Maharashtra police' image

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui finds himself in hot water after a recent ad sparked controversy. A Hindu organization has accused him of tarnishing the Maharashtra police's image and is pushing for legal action against the actor.

As per a report in Free Press Journal, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has called on the Mumbai Police commissioner and Maharashtra's police chief to take legal action against Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The group alleges that his portrayal of a police officer in an online gaming ad tarnishes the reputation of the Maharashtra Police.

Their Surajya Abhiyan campaign demands immediate action, accusing Siddiqui of defaming the police by promoting poker while dressed in a Maharashtra police uniform. The organization insists the ad is damaging and disrespectful to law enforcement.

Abhishek Murukate, the Maharashtra state coordinator of Surajya Abhiyan, penned a letter to the state’s DGP and Mumbai Police commissioner, urging them to take action against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ankur Singh, the owner of the online gaming app. The letter demands strict legal measures under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, and the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, for allegedly defaming the police through the controversial advertisement.

The letter raised serious concerns about the situation, highlighting the irony that the same police department that arrests gamblers is now involved in this controversy. The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti's Surajya Abhiyan condemned the advertisement for undermining the reputation of the Maharashtra Police, warning that overlooking this issue could lead to a rise in illegal and unethical advertisements that misuse police uniforms.

The letter read, "It tarnishes the image of Maharashtra Police. Ignoring this could lead to more illegal and unethical advertisements using police uniforms." It also urged Maharashtra's home minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to take note of the matter.

Murukate emphasized the hard work and training of the Maharashtra police, criticizing the advertisement for implying that online gambling enhances their skills. He expressed disappointment that no police officer has been prompted to act against the gaming application, noting it was unfortunate that complaints had to come from outside sources. He also expressed hope that Maharashtra’s home minister would take notice of the situation.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui embarked on his Bollywood journey in 1999 with the film Sarfarosh, featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Their collaboration continued in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and extended to Aamir's co-production, Peepli Live in 2010.

He later teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 crime drama Raees and shared the screen with Salman Khan in blockbusters like Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Siddiqui's impressive filmography also includes critically acclaimed titles such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, Thackeray, Photograph, Mom, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Serious Men, showcasing his versatility and talent in the industry.

