New mom Richa Chadha says they have a new ‘4-kilo boss’ at home; shares changes after daughter’s arrival: ‘I find solace in…’

Richa Chadha is among the latest Bollywood actresses to embrace motherhood. She and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby girl on July 16, 2024. In an interview, Richa affectionately refers to her newborn daughter as the ‘boss,’ saying, “We have a 4-kilo boss at home and we work as per her timelines now.” She also shared her experience of undergoing too many changes, finding ‘solace in knowing that everyone has come from a woman’.

The actress acknowledged experiencing numerous changes and said, “The changes are too many, both physical and emotional, but I find my instinct to be sharper now.” Regarding her recovery and balancing work with personal life, she mentioned that she is currently in the nesting and recovery phase but has begun working on her productions from home online. She plans to resume her acting assignments in November.

Richa Chadha recently shared an endearing photo of herself at the gym, just 45 days after welcoming her first child. On Thursday, September 5, she posted a selfie on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Back at the gym, after 45 days of giving birth." In the picture, Richa is seen striking a pose in front of a mirror, dressed in a black printed T-shirt paired with checked leggings and sports shoes, embodying a relaxed yet chic gym look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa Chadha’s latest work includes her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which released on May 1, 2024. In the series, she played Lajjo, a courtesan whose love for a Nawab leads her into a downward spiral after rejection, and her performance was met with considerable praise. Up next, she will be seen in several projects, including Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

