Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF RJ Mahvash reveals what she wants to ‘steal’ from him and we’re totally smitten

Social media influencer RJ Mahvash is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming web series Pyaar Paisa Profit. While promoting the show, she was asked what she would like to ‘steal’ from the cricketer, and she replied it’s his caring nature, an answer that has completely won our hearts.

During a chat with Instant Bollywood, RJ Mahvash was asked what she wants to steal from Yuzvendra Chahal, and she answered, "His niceness and how humble he is. He is the most caring person you’ll ever find and so available for his people. So, I would steal his nature."

Earlier, Mahvash had mentioned in an interview that she considers herself “dumb in love” but is careful to avoid red flags. She added that while her standards are very high before meeting someone, they tend to drop significantly once she gets to know the person.

In a past interview on Yuvaa’s YouTube channel, Mahvash shared her views on love and relationships, saying she doesn’t connect with today’s dating culture. She described herself as “very single and happy” and expressed that she doesn’t relate to the modern idea of marriage.

Mahvash explained that she would only consider dating someone if she envisions a future with them, specifically marriage, and prefers to avoid casual relationships. She compared herself to Ali from Dhoom, revealing that she starts imagining a future with children as soon as she thinks about being in a relationship. The two are often spotted together, with Mahvash mainly attending IPL matches and supporting him wherever he goes.

Mahvash, a well-known content creator, made headlines across the country after being seen with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal at a match. Since Chahal was in the midst of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma at that time, speculation about their relationship quickly spread

