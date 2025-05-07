Not everyone will agree with Aamir Khan’s take on when films should hit OTT after theatrical run; can you guess the time gap he wants?

In recent years, OTT platforms have rapidly emerged as a dominant force in entertainment consumption, revolutionizing the way audiences watch films. With movies now making their way to streaming services just weeks after their theatrical run, viewers are increasingly opting for the convenience of home viewing. This swift transition from big screen to digital has sparked widespread discussions, and now, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has weighed in with his thoughts on the ideal gap between theatrical and OTTs, which should be 6 months.

In a recent interaction with ABP News, Aamir Khan shared his concerns about the shrinking gap between theatrical releases and their subsequent arrival on OTT platforms. Reflecting on post-COVID industry trends, he observed that films are now appearing on OTT much sooner than before, which, in his view, could be detrimental to the film industry’s revenue model.

He suggested that, ideally, there should be a minimum gap of six months between a film’s theatrical release and its digital debut. Aamir emphasized that this window allows films to earn through different stages, from theaters, pay-per-view services, and OTT platforms to eventually airing on free television.

The 3 Idiots actor stressed that shortening this timeline might discourage viewers from visiting cinemas, as many now wait for a film’s OTT release instead.

Aamir clarified that he isn’t against OTT platforms; in fact, he acknowledged their positive impact, such as providing new talent with opportunities and significantly contributing to the entertainment industry.

However, he believes the current trend of early OTT releases is altering audience behavior. He pointed out that earlier, people feared missing out on theatrical experiences, but now, with films becoming quickly accessible at home, that urgency has diminished.

He concluded by saying that while OTT platforms are valuable, their use must be balanced wisely to protect the long-term interests of the film industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Darsheel Safary and Genelia D'Souza. The film marks Khan's comeback to the big screen after three years and is scheduled to release on June 20, 2025.

