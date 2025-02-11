Paatal Lok 2: Why was Ishwak Singh’s character Imran Ansari killed in Jaideep Ahlawat-led series? Writers finally answer this BIG fan question

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and violence.

Ever since Paatal Lok Season 2 premiered on January 17, 2025, on Prime Video India, fans have had several questions for the makers regarding the series. One of the frequently asked questions was why they decided to suddenly gun down Ishwak Singh's character, Imran Ansari, in the Jaideep Ahlawat-led series. Well, the writers have finally responded to this burning query. Read on!

The fans of Paatal Lok were eagerly waiting for the second season of the thrilling series. While the plots and twists were intriguing, to say the least, one major event no one saw coming was the death of Ishwak Singh's character, Imran Ansari. In an interview with SCREEN, the writers of the show opened up about the discussions behind the decision to kill the key character.

Putting light on it, writer Abhishek Banerjee (not to be confused with Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee) stated that initially, they were considering killing Ansari in Episode 6 or even later in the series. "But then we thought, why not raise the stakes for Hathi Ram earlier? To push him into a tragedy unlike anything he's grappled with before," he added.

Tamal Sen joined him and stated that he vaguely remembers an earlier version where Ansari survived until the very end. He was taken as a prisoner or something like that, he recalled, adding that this ending for the character didn't make sense at all.

However, when Abhishek suggested the idea, it resonated with all of them. According to Sen, it was a strong choice, structurally too. Sharing more about it, Paatal Lok 2 writer Sudip Sharma stated that it was something that surfaced during the initial months of discussions.

Earlier, Ishwak Singh stated that the death of Ansari 'felt like a personal loss'. Calling it the "end of the road," he shared that everyone, including his co-star Jaideep Ahlawat, was in shock.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.