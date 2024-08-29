Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha gets ‘goosebumps’ on hearing her sing like a 'pro’; asks ‘Paru, why don’t you sing more often?’

Parineeti Chopra has not only made her admirers go ‘wow’ with her singing talents but has also given her husband, Raghav Chadha another reason to fall in love with her. The politician is often seen gushing over his wife on social media. Minutes ago, he shared an old video of the actress and admired his wife’s singing. He also asked her a very important question that is in the minds of all her fans. Read on to know more!

Radhav Chadha took to his Instagram and dropped an old video of his wife, actress and singer Parineeti Chopra. In the clip, she can be seen singing the track, Sajde from her film Kill Dil co-starring Ranveer Singh. On watching his better half sing the song with so much grace and perfection, Raghav got goosebumps. On behalf of scores of Pari’s fans, he requested her to sing more often.

Chadha wrote in the captions, “Goosebumps! Found this gem - my wife looking like a child, but singing like a pro.. Paru, why don’t you sing more often?”

Take a look:

Looking at her innocent face and her co-star Ali Zafar next to her with a guitar, it seems like the video is from one of the promotional interviews of the 2014 movie, helmed by Shaad Ali.

Parineeti tried her hands at singing after proving her mettle as an actress in the Indian film industry. Apart from her music videos and social media singing, she also performed live for her fans at a successful event. People saw the power of her voice when she played the role of Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife Amarjot Kaur and sang the cover version of the track, Tu Kya Jaane.

In the past, the Mission Raniganj actress has also lent her voice to the soulful number, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from her 2017 romantic drama film, Meri Pyaari Bindu. Pari also sang the female version of Teri Mitti from the war film Kesari featuring Akshay Kumar and herself. The unplugged version of Matlabi Yariyan from the 2021 film The Girl On The Train is also in her voice.

