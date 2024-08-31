Paris 2024 Paralympics: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and more congratulate rifle shooter Avani Lekhara for securing GOLD

Indian para-athletes are making us proud as they represent the nation at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Friday turned out to be a historical moment as India clinched four medals, a gold, a silver, and two bronze at the ongoing tournament. Avani Lekhara clinched the gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final. Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others congratulated Avani on social media for the big win.

Notably, debutant Mona Agarwal secured bronze in the same category of the air rifle tournament. Manish Narwal bagged silver in the men's event. Preethi Pal won a bronze in the Women’s T25-100m event at the Paralympics, becoming the first Indian para-athlete to achieve this feat.

On August 30, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish the Paralympic winners, Avani, Mona, Manish, and Preethi after they created history. In her Instagram story, Kareena posted a collage of the four para-athlete winners and tagged all of them. Bebo wrote, "Huge congratulations" followed by a red heart and Tricolor emojis.

Ayushmann Khurrana also posted pictures of the champions and penned a heartfelt note for them. In his Instagram story, Ayushmann wrote, "What an amazing day for India at the Paralympics. Feeling super proud." He then congratulated the winners in the post.

Take a look at Kareena and Ayushmanna's respective posts:

Sonali Bendre, who is best known for movies like Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Sarfarosh, also expressed gratitude for Avani Lekhara and other para-athlete winners on social media. In her Instagram story, Sonali posted a collage of Avani and Mona flaunting their respective medals after their win. The Sarfarosh actress congratulated both air rifle champions and added, "Medals are home again," followed by a red heart and Tricolor emojis.

Apart from them, producer Jackky Bhagnani and his wife, actress Rakul Preet Singh also wished Avani and Mona on their respective Instagram stories. In his note, Jackky called it a "phenomenal achievement". The producer wrote, "Congratulations to Avani Lekhara on winning gold medal and Mona on winning bronze at the Paralympics (sic)." "Your success is nothing short of extraordinary and incredibly inspiring. We are all so proud of you," read the note further.

Rakul Preet, on the other hand, dropped their collage featuring the air rifle shooters Avani and Mona on Instagram. In her Instagram story, the De De Pyar De actress wrote, "Avani Lakharia's double gold victory and Mona Agarwal's bronze at Paris 2024 are a testament to their hard work and dedication." The actress called the moment "inspiring" and added, "Hats off to these champions."

Here are the screenshots of their Instagram stories:

Sonu Sood took to X to wish air rifle shooters Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal after their big win at the Paralympics 2024. Sonu posted a picture of Avani and Mona showing the victory signs using their hands. He tweeted, "Proud of you both."

After her latest achievement, Avani Lekhara has become the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympic Games. In the final match, the air rifle champion scored 249.7 at the games. On Day 2, she created a new Paralympic record while breaking her old one in which the para-athlete scored 249.6 during her debut at the Tokyo 2020.

Congratulations to the winners of the Paris Paralympic Games 2024.

