PHOTOS: 3 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor exit hospital post actor's discharge and more

If you’re in Mumbai, there are high chances of you bumping into a B-town celebrity in the middle of the day or night. Every day, the celebs are spotted about and about in the city, giving surprises to their fans. From Saif Ali Khan being discharged from the hospital after getting attacked to Kareena Kapoor Khan exiting the same venue, check out these exciting celeb moments.

Days after being hospitalized, Saif Ali Khan was finally discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. In the photos taken by the paparazzi, the actor was spotted making his first public appearance. For the day, the Hum Tum actor donned a crisp white shirt with a pair of light blue denim pants and boots. He posed like a warrior with his injured arm wrapped up and his other injuries concealed with medical tape.

Ever since Saif was taken to the prestigious hospital after being attacked at his home, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has been visiting him almost every day. Even on the day of his discharge, Bebo was spotted at the location. First, she was seen rushing into the hospital, probably to get all the paperwork done and release her husband. Soon after, the Crew actress was papped getting out of the hospital, after which Saif made a move.

Next up were the lovebirds of B-town, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, who went out and about in the city. The couple was spotted in Bandra, enjoying their peaceful time together. For the evening, the Dream Girl 2 actor donned a plain white t-shirt with comfortable black pants. He layered it up with a beige jacket and sneakers. Ayushmann looked dapper in those tinted glasses, a celeb staple that doesn't seem to go out of fashion anytime soon.

As for his filmmaker wife, Tahira, she was also spotted wearing comfy clothes. The Bollywood wife stunned in a printed mesh top with a pair of blue denims. She sported classic black and white sneakers and added a pop of color to her outfit with a bright red bag.

