PICS: Anil Kapoor pens touching note for Anupam Kher on birthday; wishes him success for his comeback as director

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher share a strong bond of friendship. The actors are two of the oldest friends in the film industry and have done several films together. Today, Anil took to Instagram to wish Anupam a happy birthday by sharing their pictures from the years along with a heartfelt note.

On Anupam Kher's birthday, Anil Kapoor shared multiple pictures of them on Instagram and wrote a beautiful note sending him an abundance of love: "Happy birthday, dearest Anupam! Sending you an abundance of love and warm wishes on your special day."

The veteran actor is also gearing up to make a comeback as a director 22 years after Om Jai Jagdish, his directorial debut. Anil Kapoor, who was one of the lead stars of the film, wished his friend luck for his comeback film titled Tanvi The Great.

"Your journey into directing after 22 years is a testament to your passion and dedication. With your talent and vision, there's no doubt that your movie will be a great success, touching hearts and inspiring minds. Here's to you, to your incredible journey, and to many more beautiful moments ahead. #TanviTheGreat @anupampkher" read his note.

Anupam Kher responded with an adorable comment, "Thank you mere pyare dost (my lovely friend) for your love and wishes." he wrote.

About Tanvi The Great

Birthday boy Anupam Kher took to Instagram today to announce his upcoming directorial. In the video, he can be seen seeking the blessings of his mother before starting a new journey. Standing in front of a home-built temple that also has a picture of his late father on the top of the wall, the actor and director hands the script of his film Tanvi The Great to his mother and requests her blessings.

While sharing the video, he wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio"

Anil Kapoor's work front

Anil Kapoor had a fabulous time last year as his film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and others proved a historic blockbuster. A sequel to the film titled Animal Park has already been announced, and fans can't wait for it. Besides Animal, he was also seen in the much-loved Disney Plus Hotstar web series The Night Manager.

The actor started 2024 in a big way as his Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone did a business of Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. The film is the highest grosser of Bollywood this year so far.

As a producer, Anil Kapoor's Crew will be released on March 29, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. Kapil Sharma also makes a special appearance in the film.