Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Bobby Deol dances to Jamal Kudu; Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor join in

The prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 has finally arrived, illuminating the exquisite ambiance of Taj Lands End in Mumbai on March 18. This glittering event is a celebration of cinematic excellence, uniting the most illustrious personalities from the entertainment world in one grand spectacle.

Among the many highlights of the evening, one moment stole the spotlight as Bobby Deol took to the stage to groove alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Their electrifying performance infused the atmosphere with energy and excitement.

Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor groove to Jamal Kudu

In an exciting video shared by Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol set the stage on fire with his signature move—the viral and trending glass-on-head step from the hit song Jamal Kudu in the movie Animal. What made it even more electrifying was the presence of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and the ever-entertaining Manish Paul, who joined Bobby in the groove fest.

This impromptu dance-off turned the event into an unforgettable spectacle, ensuring that fans would be talking about it long after the lights dimmed.

Take a look:

