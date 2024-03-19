Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Karan Johar wins Planet Marathi presents Best Director- Jury’s Choice Award
Karan Johar wins Planet Marathi presents Best Director- Jury’s Choice Award at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards for his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 was a night glammed up by some of the most loved Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Bobby Deol and more. Held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, it became an unforgettable moment thanks to all the stars who were at their stylish best. Pinkvilla collaborated with several esteemed brands to present the awards to talented Bollywood stars for their work last year. Planet Marathi joined Pinkvilla to present the Best Director - Jury’s Choice award to Karan Johar for his 2023 romantic comedy family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Karan Johar wins Planet Marathi presents Best Director - Jury’s Choice award
Karan Johar completed 25 years in the Bollywood industry as a director last year. It was also the year when he entertained the audience with one of his most loved films Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The director was honored with the Planet Marathi Presents Best Director - Jury's Choice award for RARKPK. The award was presented by Boney Kapoor and Akshay Bhardapurkar, head, and founder of Planet Marathi.
Upon its release last year, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was appreciated for its progressive storyline. Karan also received accolades for his growth as a director over the years and was a deserving winner of the award.
The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was a spectacular affair, honoring numerous stars for their exceptional contributions to the entertainment world. Check out the complete list of winners HERE.
