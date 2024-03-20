Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Janhvi Kapoor wins Laboratoires Embryolisse presents Best Actor (Female) OTT Popular Choice
Actress Janhvi Kapoor won the Laboratoires Embryolisse presents Best Actor (Female) OTT Popular Choice award at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards.
One of the much anticipated nights, the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, was held on March 18 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The grand night witnessed some of the A-listers of Bollywood turning up in their fashionable best to celebrate talent. Several actors were awarded for their contributions to respective categories, and among them, Janhvi Kapoor won the Laboratoires Embryolisse presents Best Actor (Female) OTT Popular Choice.
Janhvi Kapoor wins Laboratoires Embryolisse presents Best Actor (Female) OTT Popular Choice
Janhvi Kapoor looked radiant in a beige gown as she got up on stage to receive the award. The young actress received the Laboratoires Embryolisse presents Best Actor (Female) OTT Popular Choice from Murad Khetani and Neha Modi, CEO of Embryolisse India. The actress clinched the award for her exceptional performance in the 2023 movie Bawaal.
The 2023 film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and it also featured actor Varun Dhawan opposite Kapoor. The movie revolves around a married couple from Lucknow whose lives undergo a significant transformation as they confront marital conflicts and embark on a journey through Europe to resolve a controversy. Through their adventures and challenges abroad, they gain new insights into life and relationships.
On the other hand, the nominees for the Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice were Sushmita Sen (Taali), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan), Janhvi Kapoor (Bawaal), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven 2), Ananya Panday (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan), Sanya Malhotra (Kathal), Tara Sutaria (Apurva), and Karishma Tanna (Scoop).
Our partners include:
TRENDS: Presenting Sponsor
Killer, powered by Sponsor
Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water, Powered by Sponsor
Planet Marathi, Powered by Partner
Sanjay Ghodawat Group, Powered by Sponsor
Coolberg: Beverage Partner
Just Herbs: Glam Partner
Embryolisse: Skin Hydration Partner
MG Motor Mumbai, driven by
Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni, Salon Partner
The Gift Studio: Gifting Partner
HiFi Digital: Digital Agency Partner
93.5 RED FM radio Radio Partner
MovieMax: Multiplex Partner
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. is an Media media partner.
Taj Lands End, Venue Partner
ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Ananya Panday wins TRENDS presents Most Stylish Performer of The Year award