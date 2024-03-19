The much-awaited Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024, held today at Taj Land's End, Mumbai, was a star-studded affair. Most A-listers celebs in the Bollywood industry were spotted on Monday night at the event. Among them, the youngsters Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shraddha Kapoor turned heads in their fashionable best. Check out their glam look for the night here.

Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday arrive

Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the event in a peach shimmery gown. The halterneck gown made her look gorgeous. With her hair gelled back, she looked ready for the glam night. One of the highlights of the event was the actress arriving at the event and warmly accepting a box of pizza from the paparazzi gathered outside. The moment soon went viral.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's outfit here:

Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor also chose shimmery outfits for the night. Janhvi graced the event looking radiant in a beige gown with halterneck noodle straps across the shoulder. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun, and small earrings completed her look.

On the other hand, Ananya wore a sea-green co-ord set. The thigh-high slit skirt flaunted her toned legs, and the matching crop top flaunted her midriff. Do not miss the metallic detailing on the right. The actress slayed the look with matching stilettos.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday's outfits here:

