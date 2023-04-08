Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Kartik Aaryan wins LG presents Super Stylish Entertainer of The Year

Since the announcement of the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2, everyone was eagerly waiting for the grand night. The event was successfully held on 7th April at JW Marriott, Mumbai, Juhu. Several B-town celebs including Vidya Balan, Rani Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, and others were seen making stunning appearances at the grand night. It was a grand event as all the stars gathered under one roof.

Kartik Aaryan wins LG presents Super Stylish Entertainer of The Year

The awards show honoured celebrities from the fields of Bollywood, South Cinema, Fashion, Sports, Business, and more. Several reputed brands and platforms joined hands with Pinkvilla to make this a successful night. The electronics giant, LG associated with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, in the capacity of Powered By sponsor.

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aryan cut a super stylish frame in a grey blazer that had tiny checks all over. He suited up with a tie and the actor was one of the most handsome men on the red carpet. He won the LG presents Super Stylish Entertainer of The Year. Bhushan Kumar and Ajay Sharma, General Manager: Marketing Head Home Appliances and AC Business, LG Electronics presented the award to the actor.

Mr. Anuj Ayodhyawasi, Vice President, Refrigerator Business said about the association, “We are delighted to be associated with the Pinkvilla Style Icons, which celebrate the best in fashion, style, and creativity. As a company that values constant innovation and design, LG Electronics is proud to support this event that recognizes and honors those who inspire and set trends in the cinema, fashion, sports, and culinary industries. We believe that appliances should not only be functional but also aesthetically pleasing and our range of stunningly stylish refrigerators are a testament to that. We are proud to be associated with this event and to showcase our commitment to excellence in both design and performance."

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Pooja Hegde wins Asmita Patel presents Stylish Game Changer - Female