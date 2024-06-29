Bollywood Newswrap, June 29: Nita Ambani to host mass wedding ahead of son Anant’s big day; Abhijeet Bhattacharya talks about rift with Shah Rukh Khan

June 29 (Saturday) proved to be one of the eventful days of the month. Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big, the Ambanis will be organizing a mass wedding for the underprivileged in Maharashtra.

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein he opened up about his feud with Shah Rukh Khan. If you have missed the big news, then here’s a quick recap of the day that was!

A look at some of the big Bollywood news of June 29:

1. Mukesh and Nita Ambani are to organize a mass wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12. Ahead of their big day, billionaire couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani will be organizing a mass wedding for the underprivileged in Palghar District, Maharashtra.

As per the invitation of the event shared by ANI, the mass wedding will be held on July 2, 2024, at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir, Wada, Palghar District. “Nita & Mukesh Ambani are contributing towards this noble cause and will also grace the occasion along with family. We would be delighted if you could join us in witnessing this Celebration of Love,” the invite mentions.

2. Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude as Satyaprem Ki Katha completes a year

Last year, Kartik Aaryan impressed the audience with the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani.

As the film turned one, the actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude and penned, “It’s been a year, yet I still keep getting messages on social media for this special film and for Sattu. On the 1st Anniversary of #SatyaPremKiKatha, I would like to Thank you all for giving Sattu and Katha, a place in your heart #SPKK will always be closest to my heart and Sattu will be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character. #Gratitude.”

3. Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens up on his rift with Shah Rukh Khan

Senior Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was in an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla wherein he shared why he is angry with Shah Rukh Khan. He stated that they have the same nature.

He added, “If I go to him today, I can tell him, as his senior by 6-7 years, enough of the drama, you are a star and always will be. But if I come back, then it will be me, not him. Sometimes it feels like he is the type of person who shows off... or maybe he just doesn't have any time. But he isn't like that. I know myself very well, and I know him very well too, even though we don't have a close bond. He knows that I have been hurt.”

4. Vicky Kaushal reveals he has been proposed by two girls at the same time

Vicky Kaushal attended the trailer launch event of his upcoming movie Bad Newz with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. During the event, he was quizzed if two women simultaneously said ‘I love you’ to him.

Responding to the question, he stated, “Dekho itnaa accha naseeb hai mera, 2 ne nahi, lekin ek he ne bola hai aur fir... (See, my luck is so good that not 2 but only one said and then…)” he stated referring to his wife, Katrina Kaif.

5. Ali Fazal recalls how he ended up playing Joy Lobo in 3 Idiots

Dad-to-be Ali Fazal became popular with his stint in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots. While talking to Raj Shamani, he recalled that he was doing a play in Bombay when he received a call from Rajkumar Hirani’s office for an audition.

“I went in, read the part, and he watched it. I vaguely recall that he had seen one of my plays before and may have called me based on that,” Fazal added.

